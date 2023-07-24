Tuesday night, July 25, both the Wilton Democratic Town Committee (DTC) and the Wilton Republican Town Committee (RTC) will choose their slates of candidates for the 2023 municipal elections.

Both groups will meet at Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.) at 7:30 p.m.; the RTC will meet in Room 12, and the DTC will meet in

The RTC allows members of the public to attend its nominating meeting; however, only elected members of the RTC are able to vote on the candidates being put forward for consideration.

The DTC also allows members of the public to attend; only elected members of the DTC are able to vote on candidates being considered.

Races on the Ballot

This year’s municipal election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7. There are several races on the ballot. The local Republican and Democratic Party organizations each endorse candidates to be nominees on the ballot. Eligible residents are also able to petition to get on the ballot as candidates outside of the political party operations.

The races that will be on this year’s ballot in November are:

First Selectman/Selectwoman — one seat open Board of Selectmen — two seats open Board of Finance — three seats open Board of Education, Full (4-year) term — three seats open Board of Education, vacancy (2-year term) — one seat open Board of Assessment Appeals — two seats open Planning and Zoning Commission — four seats open Zoning Board of Appeals — three seats open Zoning Board of Appeals Alternate, Full (4-year) term — one seat open Zoning Board of Appeals Alternate, vacancy (2-year term) — one seat open Constables — five seats open

GOOD Morning Wilton will have immediate coverage on Tuesday after candidate nominations are closed.