A bevy of local businesses enjoyed their time in the sun this past Saturday, July 22, when the Wilton Chamber of Commerce hosted its 11th Annual Street Fair & Sidewalk Sales event in Wilton Center.

Dozens upon dozens of businesses represented, along with many nonprofits, performers and local service groups.

Dr. Ashleigh Sebro, owner of Wilton Pediatric Dentistry, has participated in the fair since opening five years ago. Like many of the businesses, Sebro was handing out treats, prizes and more for kids and adults.

“It’s one of our favorite events of the year,” Sebro said. “We love seeing our patients come by and say ‘Hi,’ and meeting new people.”

Thanks in part to help from Wilton CERT volunteers, as well as police and fire personnel, Old Ridgefield Rd. was closed off from Godfrey Rd. to the Village Market, with traffic diverted through the afternoon.

“It’s such a big fair for the community,” said Liz Romeo, director of the Wilton location of Westy Self-Storage, which has participated in the event for years.

“We love to come every year,” she said. “It really has brought a lot of business to us over the years.”

Dr. Ashleigh Sebro, owner of Wilton Pediatric Dentistry, invites a patient to try a spin for a prize. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Firefighter Daniel Tatun meets Luca Kalb, 19 months, who was visiting from Brooklyn, N.Y. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Parmys Zamani, 20 months, of Wilton poses by the fire truck. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Becky Hendrickson of Wilton tries her hand at a game of ring toss for a prize from Wilton-based Puro Clean, a property restoration company. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Jill Lynn Brody of Wilton enjoys the exposure the fair bring her jewelry business. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

The Nagles of Wilton, including Kristina, Louise, 8, and George, 4, enjoy the fair. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Brooke Sosman, 3, of Westport, enjoys the bounce slide. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Kelly Donahoe, events and community relations coordinator with the Woodcock Nature Center, introduces Rocco, the African ball python, to Laurel Wetmore, 3, of Wilton. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Mikey Moran, 6, of Wilton, picks out an animal from balloon maker Mike Mr. B of Rocky Hill. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

GOOD Morning Wilton founder and editor Heather Borden Herve talks with readers. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Westy the popular self-storage dog gets a hug from Olivia Hiller, 4, visiting from Columbia, S.C. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Madeline Frommer, 4, of Wilton has their face painted by Genesis Garcia of GS Fancy Faces, LLC, of Wilton. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Allison McDermott of Matica Arts of Harwinton arrives by the Wilton Library. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Members of Ridgefield’s School of Rock perform. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Old Ridgefield Road was closed off at Godfrey Road Saturday morning. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Visitors explore the Wilton Library’s outdoor book sale. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Likewise, Sarah Lee Michaels, co-owner of Break A Leg Productions and an established voice teacher in town, finds the fair a great venue for expanding business and sharing the work of her students in performances.

“I love the fair because all my voice singers are going to be singing today, so it gives us an opportunity to showcase,” she said, adding, “And it’s a beautiful day.”

If there’s anything the fair is meant to accomplish, as Kristin Nagle of Wilton discovered, this is the perfect place to shine some light on Wilton’s lesser-known businesses.

“It’s great,” Nagle said. “I had no idea we had so many local businesses here, so it’s a great thing.”