Ridgefield Police reported a Wilton man has died after a motorcycle accident on Rte. 7/Ethan Allen Highway in Ridgefield late on Thursday, July 20.

According to a press release from police, Ridgefield officers responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Thursday evening to an accident involving two motor vehicles on Rte. 7 just south of Simpaug Tpke. in Ridgefield.

Kyle Schlatter, 36, of Wilton had been operating a motorcycle traveling south on Rte. 7 when it crossed over into the northbound lane of traffic and struck a northbound vehicle, Police said. Schlatter was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and Ridgefield Police have asked that anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has any information to contact Sgt. Mark Caswell at the Ridgefield Police Department at 203.438.6531.

Wilton Husband and Father, and Georgetown Volunteer Firefighter

According to social media posts and a GoFundMe campaign posted after Thursday’s accident, Schlatter leaves behind a wife and young son.

“Our hearts are heavy as we share the tragic news of the sudden passing of our beloved friend and family member, Kyle Schlatter. On the evening of July 20, Kyle, an avid motorcycle enthusiast, was involved in a devastating accident. Despite the best efforts of emergency responders, his life was tragically cut short at the young age of 36,” the GoFundMe campaign reads.

“He married the love of his life, Katie Marie Olsen on Sept. 23, 2017, and they have a beautiful son, Wyatt James five wonderful years later. He was deeply loved by his family.

“Kyle was not just a wonderful son, brother, husband, and doting father, but he was also a beacon of light to the entire community. He was a volunteer firefighter, bravely serving our community and risking his life for the safety of others. During the day, he worked tirelessly as a lineman for Eversource, and he was deeply dedicated to his work.”

Organizers of the GoFundMe campaign are fundraising to “alleviate some of the financial stress” for Schlatter’s family following his death. More information is available online and via the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department‘s Facebook page.