The 2023 municipal election campaign just got a little more interesting. GOOD Morning Wilton has learned an unaffiliated candidate is taking steps to enter the race for the one open seat for a two-year term on the Board of Education.

Sara Sclafani, a 10-year resident and recent Miller-Driscoll PTA co-president, has started the process to get on the ballot in November as an unaffiliated candidate.

To do so, Sclafani has to meet certain requirements. She must collect at least 51 nominating signatures from registered voters in Wilton, and file it with the town clerk’s office by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Under Connecticut General Statutes, the number of registered Wilton voters Sclafani needs to sign the petition supporting her campaign is at least 1% of the number of voters in the last election when the BOE was on the ballot.

Sclafani said she has “well surpassed” the number she needs to officially enter the race.

If her petition checks out and she gets on the ballot, she’ll face Republican Town Committee candidate Annie Chochos (R), who preceded Sclafani as M-D PTA co-president from 2019-2020. The Democratic Town Committee has not slated a candidate to run for the two-year term.

Sclafani told GMW she decided to enter the race after following the budget process “closely over the last couple of years,” and spoke in support of the Board of Education budget at several meetings during the FY’2024 budget process.

In an email responding to questions from GMW, Sclafani wrote that with two children in Wilton schools, she was motivated to enter the race “to ensure that we’re putting education first in Wilton,” and also counter “growing division and polarization.”

“In a world where division and polarization seem to be growing, it’s important to me that the elected representatives for our schools truly listen to the diverse perspectives within our community. I am committed to being a candidate who will respect the voices on all sides by working together to find common ground and address the unique needs of our students,” she said.

The political parties in Wilton can run unaffiliated candidates on their slates. This year, the RTC has endorsed unaffiliated candidates, including two people also running for the Board of Education — Heather Priest and Mark Shaner — but in the race for four-year seats.

The DTC has endorsed unaffiliated candidates in the past, but only registered Democrats appear on their ballot in 2023.

Sclafani said she did meet with members of one town political committee when she first considered running this past spring, but ultimately decided to run as an unaffilated candidate.

“The Board of Education is (or should be) a nonpartisan board… I have always identified as an unaffiliated voter, and running as an unaffiliated candidate is what makes sense for me. I am eager to work with any individuals or groups — regardless of political affiliation — who share in my values of putting education first and ensuring that our public schools foster an environment where every student is valued, respected, and provided equal opportunities to thrive,” she said.

