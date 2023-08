The Russ Davis Band has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Merwin Meadows Park (Lovers Lane). Residents are encouraged to bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy the show. Attendance is free.

The concert was rescheduled from a previous date that was canceled due to inclement weather.

For more information and questions email Kregg Zulkeski in the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department or call 203.834.6234, ext 5.