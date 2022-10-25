Eligible Residents Can Get Financial Help with Energy Costs through Assistance Programs

The following is a press release from the Town of Wilton.

Financial assistance is available for qualified residents struggling with their heating bills. Residents who meet the state’s income threshold can receive assistance through the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP). Residents earning slightly above the state’s income threshold may qualify for assistance through the Community Assistance Fund.

The Wilton Social Services Department can help residents apply for both.

Residents are encouraged to call to make an appointment with Stephanie Rowe or Trinity Haswell of Wilton’s Social Services Department at 203.834.6238. Appointments will be available Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. either in-person at Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.) or by phone.

The 2022 income CEAP limits are:

• $39,761 for a household of 1

• $51,996 for a household of 2

• $64,230 for a household of 3

• $76,465 for a household of 4

• $88,669 for a household of 5

• $100,933 for a household of 6

There is no asset limit for the CEAP program.

For more information on the CEAP program, please visit the CAAWC Energy Assistance Program website. Residents can also apply directly through the state of Connecticut online.