ELECTION 2022: Candidate Endorsements — Oct. 25, 2022

Former Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano Endorses Toni Boucher for State Senate

Former Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano has endorsed Toni Boucher for the 26th District’s State Senate seat, which includes Wilton, Westport, Weston, Redding and parts of Ridgefield, New Canaan, Darien and Stamford.

“Toni Boucher brings people together,” Fasano said. “She is a listener. She is straightforward and honest. Time after time, Toni has worked closely and constructively with Democrats and Republicans to improve the quality of life for southwestern Connecticut residents and people across the state.”

Fasano said Boucher’s determination over several years led to the passage of bipartisan Holocaust education legislation in 2018 which has made Connecticut a model for other states. “That law would not have passed without Toni Boucher’s persistence and her ability to unite people around a common goal and vision,” Fasano said. “That bill’s passage was an emotional, unforgettable moment. Toni helped create that moment.”

Fasano, a Yale graduate, small business owner and attorney, served as the 34th District’s state senator for 18 years. He served as Senate Republican Leader for six years.

Fasano cited Boucher’s extensive knowledge of policy issues impacting children, education, and higher education. He pointed to Boucher’s leadership in 2017 to rally bipartisan support for the implementation of a state spending cap after decades of attempts by lawmakers to define the cap. “Toni is a champion for fiscal responsibility,” Fasano said, noting how Boucher supported a bonding cap and volatility cap which have created more stability in state finances.

“Toni is highly effective because she puts people over party labels,” Fasano said. “She has the bipartisan leadership skills that we need more lawmakers to exhibit at our State Capitol. The bottom line is that Toni is a mother and a grandmother who loves our state and wants to help people of all ages, all backgrounds and all political parties.”

“Len Fasano is a dear friend and someone who earned the trust and respect of Democrats and Republicans at the State Capitol,” Boucher said. “I have always admired Len’s ability to get people who have differing views to sit around a table, speak civilly to one other, and reach a compromise that helps move our state forward. Len Fasano’s encouragement led me to not give up on the Holocaust education bill. His steadfast leadership was crucial in enacting those 2017 structural spending controls which continues to bear fiscal fruit today. Len’s endorsement of my candidacy is humbling, and I thank him for his support and confidence.”