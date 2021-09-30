EMT Training Course Begins Oct. 6

The 2021 Fall session of the EMT training course will begin this Monday, Oct. 6 at the Comstock Community Center, and enrollment is still open. The course runs Monday and Wednesday evenings and select Saturdays through mid-February. It covers classroom and practical training in first aid, patient assessment, extrication, communication, HAZMAT and terrorism awareness, and other concepts to become an EMT.

The class is offered by the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps in partnership with Norwalk Hospital, and it meets all National Registry and Connecticut requirements. Upon successful completion of the course, students will be eligible to take the National Registry exam. Most graduates of the class go on to join the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps (WVAC), an essential service to the town of Wilton.

The organization draws a diverse set of members, from high school students interested in exploring careers in health care while rounding out meaningful service hours (and building impressive college resumes), to adults looking for fulfilling ways to give back the community.

There are no prerequisites for the course, but students must be 16 years old at the time they take the certification exams. The cost of the course is $895 plus the textbook, but WVAC reimburses all costs after a year of service to the organization.

Register online, then follow the path Register / Adult Programs / Adult Programs / Become a Certified EMT Fall. All questions may be directed via email.