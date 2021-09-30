Wilton Youth Sports Round Up: Sept. 25-26, 2021

Results and scores are submitted by Wilton Youth sports teams. Please submit all stories and updates, along with a photo via the “Submit a Story” link on the website by noon on Tuesday of each week. Stories received after the deadline may not be included. Results write-ups will be grouped by sport and published in the order they are received.

Wilton’s Youth Soccer Season is Rolling

Wilton’s fall soccer season has started with players and teams of all ages enjoying soccer and sun.

Wilton Soccer Association‘s (WSA) intramural programs were all on the pitch the past two weeks with a rainbow of uniforms and lots of smiles. Tots and PreK, kindergarten, first grade, second/third grade and grades 3-8 soccer were all out on the fields. Organizers say the program has grown to record levels of participants creating a fun, community atmosphere at every clinic and game.

WSA also jumped on the Wilton Youth Council’s Free Play Matters Task Force bandwagon and hosted its own “Big Block Party Weekend” bandwagon with its annual fall family picnic on Sunday, Sept. 18. With more than 250 attendees, the event brought together players, siblings, parents and coaches for live music from Ray Bryant, tasty food from Jeff’s Barbecue and tons of free play and soccer fun. The event was also supported by the Wilton High School varsity, junior varsity and freshman boys and girls soccer teams. Program sponsor Bridgewater Prep was also in attendance to show their support.

“The event was a fantastic celebration of Wilton’s soccer family,” said WSA president Jason Partenza.

TOPSoccer, WSA’s adaptive community-based soccer program that provides learning, development and physical participation opportunities for young athletes of all abilities, pre-K to 18 years, resumed after the last few seasons COVID-induced pause. The opening weekend saw a great turnout of players and buddies. Wilton High School TOPSoccer student leader Heather Plowright, with support of teammates Mia Pepitone and Kathleen Lamanna, shared, “This program is so rewarding! Soccer has no boundaries. You can communicate with people all over the world using the common language of soccer. We love sharing our love for the game and having fun with all the players and buddies.” There is still room for new players, inquire via email.

WSA’s Competitive Teams kicked off league and CT Cup (state tournament) play.

2013 Boys “Wilton Real” team played a strong Greenwich Dortmund team on Sunday, Sept. 26, earning a 5-0 victory. Early in the match, Brody Kear gave Wilton a quick lead with a strong drive up the field and shot. Skilled moves from Lochlan McBurney led to two more Wilton goals. Will Pemble and Thane Lepore each added additional goals before the end of the first half, while Sean Ahearn protected the goal. Everett Nieman, Finn Thorsen, Griffin Erickson, Alex Pasakiolis and Raleigh Hanscom kept pressure on the other team from midfield. Strong defense came from Jack Torpe and Marco Bezanson, who held the line and cycled the ball consistently back to Wilton’s midfielders. In the second half, Wilton’s passing and strong positioning secured the win on the glorious Sunday afternoon.

2012 Boys “Wilton Crew” team was victorious over the Weston U10 Boys by a score of 6-4 in an exciting and entertaining late Sunday afternoon match at Hurlbutt soccer field at Ambler Farm. Wilton’s Grayson Levenherz opened the scoring in the first minute of the game. Bennett Loughran assisted on one of Aiden Cooney’s two first-half goals. Cooney blasted powerful shots from distance that beat Weston’s keeper, who also had to battle the bright setting sun. Tucker Rekow snuck a ball past the Weston keeper for the final goal of a high-scoring first half that ended with Wilton in the lead 4-2. In the second half, Garrett Jeschke and Max Bezanson teamed up on a perfectly executed, indirect free kick thanks to some quick in-the-moment instruction from WSA Coaching Director Dave Nuttall. Jeschke took the free kick and ever so slightly rolled the ball backward to Bezanson, who buried it in the net for a highlight reel goal, while the crowd filled with supporters from both sides went wild with cheers. Thatcher Saverine displayed some nice dribbling skills knifing through the defense and made several nice tackles on the ball defensively as well. George DiBuono-Krafick was stellar in the goal, saving many of Weston’s goal scoring opportunities in the first half while contributing a goal of his own in the second period of play. Liam Sobocinski was equally as solid as the second-half keeper and held Weston to a single second-half goal. Defensively, the trio of Sam Thompson, Julian Romero and Westbrook Mills were aggressive yet well positioned, holding Weston to only one shot on goal in the entire second half of play. Great team effort and a fun time had by all.

2012 Boys “Wilton Revolution” finished with an amazingly competitive 4-4 draw with Trumbull on Sunday, Sept. 26. Early offense by Nathan Reilly, Adam Johnson, Max Langeland and Quentin Tarr led to a great start, with solid goaltending by Alyster Libertiny. The second half saw a strong showing by Trumbull, but defensive support by Henry Dempster, Carter Dobson, Barrett Leonard, Noah Rudnicki and Spencer Skott, along with goalie Jack Rosolen, kept the game close. Jason Raftery scored an equalizer near the end of regulation to keep the team’s solid season going.

2011 Boys Blue had a great weekend! On Saturday, Sept. 25 they won their first-ever CT Cup game against the MSC Panthers from Monroe by a score of 5-0, including a hat trick by Bryce Joy. With the win, Wilton progresses to the next level of the tournament and will play Avon next weekend. On Sunday, Sept. 26, Wilton beat Shelton 3-2 in an exciting comeback victory on second-half goals by Zane Ahmed and Mateo Deidan. Alex Kilchchytskyy and Noam Wilson-Spiro preserved the victories with many great saves in the goal.

2010 Boys Blue faced Ridgefield SCOR Orange on Sunday Sept. 26. Wilton was on fire, scoring six goals in the first half, including one direct from a corner kick by Charles Cahill. Other goals were scored by Cahill and John Desiderio, with assists by Noah Fox and Ronan Thompson. In the second half, Ridgefield stepped up its game, but Wilton’s defense of Jonah Cueff, Charlie Schwartz, Alex Shiue and Timothy Haggerty held a tight line. Strong passing by midfielders Gavin Steenbock, Maurya Muppalla and Liam Donahue led the team to two more goals from Alex Knudsen and Daniel Golodinski. Goalies Knudsen and Liam Donahue played hard, making multiple saves. The team is looking forward to the return of Kiran Thakur soon.

2009 Boys Blue team has recorded two victories so far this season. An up-and-down and frenetic game versus a strong Westport side yielded a 7-6 win for Wilton in the season opener. Game two of the campaign was a tightly contested match, with Wilton dropping a close 2-1 decision to Stamford. The team’s most recent game saw Wilton outclass a solid Shelton team by a score of 7-1.

The 2009 Wilton “Georgetown United” premier team is off to an impressive start to their fall 2021 campaign in the Championship CT EDP League with two exciting victories in as many games. The team logged an exciting 4-3 victory at home over rival CT Rush Montville in its season opener and followed that up with a convincing 4-0 road victory over South Central Premier this past weekend.

Girls 2013 “Wilton Stars” is off to a great start to its first travel season with victories over competitive Bethel and Danbury teams. A tough loss to a strong New Canaan team hasn’t dampened their spirits, and the program is looking forward to what this talented and energetic team has in store this season.

Girls 2012 “Wilton Reign” has enjoyed a fun first few games of their season. In its two most recent games, the team posted a sound 2-0 victory over Weston and a well played 3-3 tie with Norwalk. The team had the better of play versus Norwalk and were encouraged by their performance. The squad is improving with each opportunity as it grows as a team.

Girls 2012 “Wilton Dash” has been in action and growing with each match. The team effort has been strong and everyone has had smiles on display. They are excited for their next game as they build upon the early successes of the season thus far.

Girls 2011 White had a strong start to its season with a 7-1 victory over Easton Redding United. Eloise Kane, Anabelle McBurney, Rachele Vonella, Charlotte Ahearn, Jane Biltoft and Kelly Kaliski scored goals on behalf of Wilton. The girls suffered a 2-0 loss against Danbury in their second game but demonstrated exceptional passing and defense skills in a very tough matchup.

Girls 2011 Blue celebrated a convincing victory over Ridgefield SCOR Black on Sunday, Sept. 26, with a score of 6-1. The team is hitting its stride as the girls prepare for their first CT Cup match and next league games.

2009/10 Girls Blue: Wilton battled hard this past weekend and played a great game, coming up just short on the scoreboard versus a tough Norwalk squad, 1-0. The team put in a great defensive effort led by the back line of Harper Crawford, Naomi Cronley, Ashley Pencu, Caitlin Stocker and Mia Timnev. Isla Dzik made many great saves in goal, including of a penalty kick in the second half. Katie Cosentino, Katie Lalor, Andie Langeland and Harper Pattillo worked the midfield, Avery DeCore and Liesel Schmauch tested the Norwalk goalie with strong shots, and a strong effort from Mia Bayonne, Tess Gibbons and Samantha VonLoeser kept the Wilton side close all game. The team has been shown strong improvement with each match, all close contests, and is on the brink of some more positive results.

Girls 2007/8 Blue, Wilton’s eighth grade squad, is off to a strong start this season with two wins in the books. The team opened the season with a convincing 7-0 win over rival Stamford and followed that up with a come-from-behind victory this past weekend, scoring three goals in the second half to secure a 4-2 win over a formidable Fairfield team.

Wilton Girls U14/15 came out victorious against Fairfield on beautiful Sunday afternoon, Sept. 26.

Fairfield started off on the front end with passing and getting up towards goal, earning its first goal of the game. Wilton’s defense Arden Hamilton and Morgan Donahue made many tackles to win the ball. Nitya Pandit, Kerry Dodman, and Trisha Prabhu produced many crisp passes through the midfield up towards the goal. Piper Dean shot a ball directly into the back of the net, tying the game. Isabella Kaoud, Alexis Leopold, and Sophie Hall delivered many passes through Fairfield’s defense to Claire Rosolen and Anna Reiter, which kept the pressure on the opposing goalie. Just before the end of the first half, one of Fairfield’s players sailed the ball into the net from a free kick.

With the second half underway, Dean stopped many shots from Fairfield’s attackers. Wilton’s midfielders stuck with their precise passes and Elizabeth Feckl scored a beautiful goal. Shortly after, Kaoud had a breakaway through the defense to goal, giving Wilton the lead. Hamilton, Josie Silva, and Sasha Handel held a strong backline blocking any attempt at goal from the opposition. Keria Rafferty, Rosolen, and Hall never stopped their pressure on the Fairfield keeper. Dodman scored off a penalty kick to finish the game, earning Wilton a 4-2 lead over Fairfield.