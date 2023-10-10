Every Tuesday leading up to the election on Nov. 7, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes endorsements of candidates made by public officials, civic organizations, interest groups or recognizable individuals. This information has been compiled from press releases sent by the campaigns or endorsement letters sent to GMW. These are not endorsements from GOODMorningWilton.com; GMW does not make any candidate endorsements. Learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies.

Board of Finance Vice Chair Endorses RTC BOF Candidates

Dear Editor,

I’m writing in support of Rudy Escalante and Prasad Iyer for Board of Finance.

Rudy Escalante has lived in Wilton for over 30 years, has served extensively in Wilton town and community volunteer roles, and has significant relevant experience as a company CEO. Prasad Iyer has Fortune 500 leadership experience in budgeting, financial and strategic planning, and has chaired Wilton’s Economic Development Commission since 2020. Both Prasad and Rudy have/ have had children in Wilton schools. Both are committed to Wilton’s excellence and good value for all constituents.

Wilton’s exceptional schools and town services combined with lower priced homes than similar towns nearby make it a great value. Wilton spends more per student than New Canaan, Darien and Ridgefield but 3-4% less than Weston and Westport. One key to maintaining excellence at a reasonable cost while maintaining strong property values is having a balanced Board of Finance with budgeting/CEO/CFO skills and the judgement and desire to strike the right balance in order to serve the wishes of the majority of taxpayers who want great value and great schools/town services. Please join me in supporting Rudy Escalante and Prasad Iyer.

Stewart Koenigsberg

Vice Chairman

Wilton Board of Finance