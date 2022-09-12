Enrollment Open for EMT Training Course — Become a First Responder and Give Back to Wilton Community

Enrollment is now open for the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps (WVAC) fall EMT training class beginning Monday, Oct. 3. The class meets Monday and Wednesday evenings through the end of February. It covers classroom and practical training in first aid, patient assessment, extrication, communication, HAZMAT and terrorism awareness, and other concepts to become an EMT.

WVAC offers the class in partnership with Norwalk Hospital, and it meets all National Registry and Connecticut requirements. Upon successful completion of the course, students will be prepared to take the National Registry exam to test for the Connecticut and National Registry EMT licenses. Most graduates of the class go on to join WVAC, an essential service to the town of Wilton.

Students who join WVAC and serve for a year receive full tuition reimbursement.

The organization draws a diverse set of members, from high school students interested in exploring careers in health care while rounding out meaningful service hours (and building impressive college resumes), to adults looking for fulfilling ways to give back the community.

There are no prerequisites for the course, but students must be 16 years old at the time they take the certification exams. The cost of the course is $1,200 plus the textbook, but WVAC reimburses all costs after a year of service to the organization.

Learn more on the WVAC website. call 203-834-6245 or reach out via email with any questions.