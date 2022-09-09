Wilton Business Community Changes, Moves, Introductions & Closures

The Wilton business community has changed a bit with some recent comings, goings and moves. Here are the latest updates GOOD Morning Wilton has learned about:

Wilton Hardware closed temporarily for the month of August to pack up its stock and store fixtures from 21 River Rd. in Wilton Center to move to its new location at 200 Danbury Rd./Sharp Hill Square . Town residents are eagerly awaiting the re-opening of their hometown hardware store, as is store owner Tom Sato . As soon as the town signs off on a certificate of occupancy, Sato said the store will re-open. GOOD Morning Wilton got a video sneak peek at the new store, which we’ll bring you as soon as Sato is able to open the doors to the public, hopefully early next week.

is located at 24 Danbury Rd. Notable Closings: Wilton said good-bye to two businesses recently — The Well Natural Market at 33 Danbury Rd. closed at the end of August; Wilton Sport and Fitness further north up Danbury Rd. (644 Danbury Rd.) has also shut its doors for good.