Everybody Cut, Everybody Cut, Everybody Cut “Footloose”!

Wilton Children’s Theater is presenting a stage adaptation of Footloose by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie. It features music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. The production is directed by Wiremill Academy’s Mary Jo Duffy, choreographed by Andrea Metchick and Dodie Pettit, and musically directed by Chris Coogan.

Footloose is a high-energy musical about protesting injustices and learning to heal after a tragedy. The story of Footloose is loosely based on events that took place in the small community of Elmore City, OK in 1981, where an 88-year-old ban on public dancing was repealed after a challenge by students in the senior class at the local high school.

1 of 2

The show features fantastic music, upbeat dances, a creative set, and an incredible Prom scene at the end. We hope that our Wilton community can come out and support the hard-working cast.

Live performances will be Thursday, July 14, and Friday, July 15, at the Wilton High School Clune Center at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door (cash or check will be accepted) and cost $15 for adults and $10 for students. The show is appropriate for all ages.

Wilton Children’s Theater has been providing theatrical experiences for Wilton’s youth for 40 years. Summerstage is one part of the year-long programming provided by the group. The organization puts on a fall and spring show and registration has already begun. Interested children in fourth through eighth grade can sign up through Aug. 24 on the Wilton Children’s Theater website.