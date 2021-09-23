Evolving Plans for 141 Danbury Rd. Apartments Seem to Gain Momentum, As P&Z Hopes to Avoid “Unintended Consequences” of Proposed Zoning Changes

Wilton’s Planning & Zoning Commission (P&Z) held a lengthy meeting last night, Sept. 22, which included a public hearing on a developer’s latest plans for a 173-unit apartment complex on a 4.2-acre site at 141 Danbury Road, the former site of the Melissa and Doug corporate office.

GOOD Morning Wilton has covered the evolution of the proposed project since preliminary reviews were conducted by the P&Z and by the Architectural Review Board last June. At that point, it was clear the developer would have to resolve several issues before the project had a chance of gaining approval.

While the latest plans have evolved in significant ways since June, numerous issues still remain, though momentum seems to be building behind the applicant.

The application materials, including detailed architectural and landscaping plans, can be seen on the town website.

Key Changes to the Plans

Largely in response to the earlier feedback from P&Z and the ARB, the applicant’s team highlighted several key changes to the developer’s plans, including, among others:

Design changes to the building’s entry

Modified color and material selections (including the choice of a more traditional red brick)

A more distinctive roofline/parapet

A greater opening of the building’s courtyard, with more visibility and connectivity to the river-front open space at the rear of the property

Perhaps the most impactful change, the lofted areas on the top floor were set back ten feet from the facade, making them less visible from street level and creating a less imposing impression to passers-by

Hurdles Remain

Wilton’s current zoning regulations pose a fundamental barrier for any project like the one proposed, which does not conform to Wilton’s requirements for density, setbacks, building height and other factors.

The property at 141 Danbury Rd. is currently zoned as a Design Enterprise District (DE-5). To circumvent the area and bulk limitations of the DE-5 zone, the applicant proposed a text amendment, or “overlay,” to the existing zoning regulations, to be known as DE-5R, or Design Enterprise Residential District (Overlay).

The overlay would have to be adopted by P&Z before the applicant could receive the necessary special permit for the purpose of multi-family housing.

Commission chair Rick Tomasetti observed the potential pitfall of adopting the proposed changes to the zoning regulations. “We all understand there’s potentially some unintended consequences any time you have a regulation [change],” he said.

Commission vice-chair Melissa-Jean Rotini echoed Tomasetti’s point. “To some extent when we draft regulations we never really know what it might affect. We try the best we can to make sure we see all aspects, but there’s always something.”

While the need to amend the zoning regulations is paramount for the applicant, the applicant’s team is also working through a litany of nitty-gritty details, with questions from town officials on everything from walking path borders to window mullions.

Attempts to resolve outstanding questions and issues were in process right up until the latest meeting. Just the day before, on Tues., Sept. 21, the applicant’s legal team submitted written responses to clarify the applicant’s position on key issues and address questions from town department staff on several details of the plans.

During the meeting, Tomasetti asked Wrinn about those issues. Wrinn reported, “We’re working through a few things, but [the applicant team] answered the majority of those questions correctly and we should be able to move forward” with resolving the issues satisfactorily.