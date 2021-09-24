Wilton Library’s Not-to-be-Missed Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser Returns [VIDEO]

Wilton Library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale fundraiser returns, as the first big sale the Library has organized in the last two years. The sale runs from Saturday, Sept. 25 through Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Early buying takes place from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday with a $10 admission fee.

Admission is free on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1-5 p.m.; and Monday, Sept. 27, and Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

On Monday, Sept. 27, items are sold at half price

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, remaining items are priced at $5/bag

Everyone is covered in this fundraiser — from tots to teens in the Brubeck Room, with selections from board books and picture books to young adult novels; to a full Book Cellar featuring a large assortment of items including bestsellers, fiction and nonfiction, and categories such as mysteries, gardening, travel, biographies and more; gently used, new, collectible, rare books, and DVDs. For music lovers, the sale boasts classical, jazz and Latin CDs, classical DVDs, and for vinyl enthusiasts, hundreds of records are offered.

All proceeds benefit the library.