The excitement is building for Wilton Library’s Casino Night FUNdraiser. Gather your friends and buy your tickets today! After the success of last year’s event, the library is bringing back all of the fun activities that guests loved and adding a few new features to the evening.

Casino Night will be held at Wilton Library on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Cocktail and Elvis attire is encouraged. Tickets are available for purchase online and begin at $150 apiece.

Among the fun features of Casino Night 2023 will be:

  • Professional gaming tables and dealers
  • Play with pretend money. 
  • Delicious gourmet food
  • Top-shelf open bar
  • Exciting prizes

New this year:

  • Sports Lounge and Bourbon Bar
  • “Everyone’s a Winner” Wine Pull
  • Elvis Contest—here’s your chance to win two tickets for the evening (enter online)

Elvis Contest Details

Whether you ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog or a teddy bear…
a hardheaded woman or a guitarman…
live in Wilton or at the Heartbreak Hotel…
anyone age 21 and older can enter.

Suspicious minds are asking, how does this contest work?

  1. Purchase two tickets to Casino Night
  2. Use your device to record a video of your best Elvis impersonation
  3. Email your video to development@wiltonlibrary.org by Friday, Oct. 20
  4. A panel of event sponsors will select the contest winner
  5. The winner will be notified on Friday, Oct. 27 and refunded the cost of two tickets
  6. Enjoy a fantastic night out!

It’s now or never. A little less conversation, a little more action…

ENTER NOW!

At Wilton Library’s Casino Night FUNdraiser, everyone’s a winner!

Register now for a spin of the wheel and roll of the dice that delivers big returns for Wilton Library! All proceeds benefit the library.

