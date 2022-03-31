The local chapter of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) USA is hosting an exhibition about Hindu culture and communities in the United States, and Wilton representatives are inviting the broader Wilton community to attend. The exhibition — “Darshana: A Glimpse into Hindu Civilization” — will be open at Comstock Community Center on Sunday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the HSS YouTube page, “’Darshana: A Glimpse into the Hindu Civilization’ presents a colorful overview of Hindu concepts and practices, offering an opportunity to learn about one of the oldest civilizations in the world with continuing global presence today. The exhibition features a variety of topics, ranging from yoga and divinity to mathematics and administration, demonstrating how Hindu knowledge has manifested in all aspects of human endeavor.

“The exhibition was created by a group of Hindu Americans to raise awareness about Hindu thinking, contributions, and common practices. It aims to clear misconceptions, introduce some key terms, and inspire further research into the rich culture that has found its home in the United States and globally.”

The Wilton chapter’s Facebook page says that the exhibition is meant to foster a mutual understanding of the common good while deepening awareness of Hindu culture and contributions to society. The overall objective is to bring together people of all faiths through awareness and create a path of shared values/ideals.

Currently, HSS operates nearly 250 branches nationwide. HSS promotes self-discipline, self-confidence, and a spirit of selfless service for humanity through its structured values education program for Hindu children and adults. HSS sponsors local volunteer opportunities and worked to foster humanitarian relief during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as leading vaccination drives in many communities.