Wilton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith was recently chosen as the Outstanding Superintendent of 2022 by the Connecticut PTA. Each year, the CT PTA honors one superintendent in the state with the distinction based on four criteria:

Leadership for Learning: creativity in successfully meeting the needs of students in his or her school system

Communication: strength in both personal and professional communication

Community Involvement: active participation in local community activities and an understanding of regional and national issues

Professionalism: constant improvement of administrative knowledge and skills while providing professional development opportunities and motivation to others on the educational team

The Wilton Public Schools PTAs nominated Smith for the award, collecting more than 40 letters of support from the members of the community. “We feel fortunate to live in a town that has such a wonderful leader of the educational system,” the Wilton PTA presidents said in a joint announcement.