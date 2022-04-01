The Wilton Family Y is hosting a total body conditioning class that doubles as a fundraiser called “Sweat for Ukraine”. The event is on Saturday, April 2 at 8 a.m. and will be taught by Wilton Y fitness instructor Tonya Kokorska complete with Ukrainian music.

Money raised will go to help the Ukrainian people through the Revived Soldier’s Organization. The Y is asking for a $20 minimum donation to participate in the class.

There are two ways to help: donate on the Riverbrook Regional YMCA website and select “Sweat for Ukraine” from the dropdown menu; or donate items from a special Amazon wish list.