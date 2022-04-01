The Rotary Club of Wilton announced its 2022 grant application period is now open. Once a year, the Club distributes community grants to deserving non-profit service organizations. All funds earned through the Rotary Club’s fundraising efforts are given back to area communities in the form of community grants or scholarships. The Club’s Grants Committee looks for innovative projects and services that respond to community issues and will help to improve quality of life. All applications and supporting documentation must be received by April 15, 2022. The application can be found on the Wilton Rotary website. For additional information email the Rotary Club president.

The Rotary Club of Wilton is a welcoming and diverse group of volunteers who support the local community through hands-on projects, fundraising activities, local scholarships and charitable grants. Each year, the Rotary Club of Wilton also participates in international service projects. The club meets at 12:15 p.m. each Friday at the Wilton Library and is open to community members interested in learning more. Over the past 40 years, over $500,000 has been contributed to the Wilton community and to international projects. Local organizations that have benefited include Wilton Social Services, the Wilton Food Pantry, and various non-profit organizations. Additionally, the Rotary Club of Wilton instituted the Peace Pole Project, placing 12 Peace poles, throughout Wilton, with the message, “May Peace Prevail on Earth,” in 26 world languages.