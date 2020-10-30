Expect First Wet Snow of the Season Friday Morning, But No Accumulation

One can thank the remnants of Hurricane Zeta for bringing Connecticut a period of moderate to heavy rain–and colder air behind it that will bring the first wet snow of the season. According to the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security‘s alert to CT towns, Wilton can expect the following forecast:

Overnight: Some gusty winds to 30 MPH at times overnight may cause some scattered power outages.

Friday Morning: As colder air filters into the state the rain is expected to slowly change over to wet snow in the higher elevations of the Northwest Hills between 3-5 a.m. The rain/snow line is then forecast to move to the southeast with a changeover expected in the Hartford area between 5-7 a.m. There may be a period of moderate wet snow from 7-10 a.m. where a few roads may be briefly coated with slush. The wet snow is forecast to taper off during the early afternoon.

Total snow accumulation (see map) on grassy surfaces is expected to range from 2-3 inches above 1,000 ft. in the Northwest Hills, 1-2 inches below 1,000 ft. in the Northwest and Northeast hills, and less than 1 inch across central and southern Connecticut. Only a minor impact is expected for the light morning rush hour with just some slush on a few roads and most roads just wet.

Temperatures are forecast to hold in the mid-30s.

Friday Afternoon: Wet snow ending with clearing skies later in the afternoon and highs near 40 degrees. No impact on the afternoon rush hour is expected.

Friday Night: The first hard freeze of the season is expected Friday night with lows ranging from the mid-20s in northern CT to the upper-20s along the coast. Some black ice may form from leftover moisture on a few roads.