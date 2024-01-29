Family medicine has become a cornerstone of patient-centered care for all ages. As parents, your family’s well-being is at the heart of everything you do. Whether your household is dealing with respiratory illnesses or starting new sports or activities, here is how a family medicine doctor can support your family.

What is a family medicine physician?

Treating everyone from newborns to seniors, a family medicine physician is a great provider of choice for families. Since they treat patients of all ages, your entire family can receive services from a single provider. They are dedicated to building lasting relationships with their patients, allowing them to understand not just the medical history but also the unique dynamics between family members.

Family medicine physicians are trained to treat most medical conditions and provide comprehensive healthcare, supporting you and your family with wellness exams and through acute illnesses and chronic diseases. They’re your go-to for common issues such as strep throat and eczema, and complex issues, including asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure and weight management.

Equipped to manage a broad spectrum of health needs, family medicine physicians offer preventive care through routine checkups and immunizations, including those essential for back-to-school or sports participation. Their inclusive approach extends to mental well-being and advice on maintaining a healthy lifestyle through balanced diet and exercise.

Benefits of seeing a family medicine physician

There are numerous benefits to seeing a family medicine physician, such as:

Family hub for personalized care: A family medicine physician is a one-stop-shop for your family’s healthcare needs. If the same doctor sees multiple family members, they can better understand your medical history and unique dynamics. When there’s a family history of conditions such as cancer, mental health issues, diabetes or heart disease, a family medicine physician may offer closer surveillance or screenings tailored to specific risk factors, enhancing overall health management for each family member.

Convenient access to care: Many family medicine physicians provide tele-health appointments and same-day visits to manage urgent medical concerns. If your family needs further testing such as labs, the services are often available in the same building as your physician. If you need imaging studies, or even a specialist referral, your family physician will help arrange the care you need.

Lifelong care from someone you trust: Family medicine physicians look after your family from the cradle through adulthood. From the time your child takes their first steps, to navigating the challenges of middle school, to preparing for their journey to college, the long-term relationship built with a family medicine physician establishes trust and familiarity.

Seamless coordination with specialists: If you need specialty care for ongoing issues, family medicine physicians can coordinate care with specialists. They act as a central point of contact, ensuring all healthcare providers are well informed about your medical history and current health status — leading to better coordinated and integrated care. At Nuvance Health, primary care, specialists, imaging and radiology, lab work and hospital-based services all use the same electronic medical record. Your entire care team will know your history so your care is convenient and coordinated.

Preventive wellness: Family physicians prioritize preventive care by encouraging routine check-ups, screenings and immunizations. Establishing a baseline for your health helps family medicine physicians identify changes from your typical health status. Regularly monitoring changes to blood pressure and weight identify potential health risks early on, allowing for timely intervention and reducing the likelihood of more serious health issues in the future.

When parents should take their children to see a family physician

Knowing when to take your child to see a healthcare provider is important for their overall well-being. Here are a few reasons:

Annual check-ups: Routine wellness checks are key for monitoring growth, development and any potential health concerns. An annual physical is a great time to focus on how your child can improve their overall health and ensure sure they’re up to date on health screenings and vaccinations.

Colds, COVID-19, RSV and flu relief: Quick action is key if your child shows symptoms such as a high fever, severe cough or congestion. Coughing or difficulty breathing for a prolonged time may signal underlying issues. Schedule an appointment with a family medicine physician for a timely assessment and guidance.

Skin conditions or allergies: Skin conditions, allergies or persistent rashes can be concerning. Family physicians can diagnose, manage and provide solutions. They can also refer to specialists when necessary for comprehensive care.

Support mental health and emotional well-being: Recognizing when your child isn’t feeling like themselves is a good time to contact a healthcare provider. A family medicine physician can help assess emotional well-being, offer support and collaborate with mental health professionals for all-inclusive care.

Accidents, unusual symptoms or simply not feeling well: Parents often feel anxious about the well-being of their child but hesitate to bother a doctor. Rest assured, reaching out to a family medicine physician is never a bother, they’re here to help. Your family medicine physician can evaluate bumps on the head and signs of concussion, possible broken bones, insect bites and more.

Kids health in the winter

In the colder months, we’re forced to shift our activities indoors, increasing the risk of exposure to airborne illnesses. The common cold, influenza viruses and RSV are easily spread, particularly amongst kids. Fortunately, there are proactive steps we can take to shield our little ones from these common winter illnesses.

Practice good hand hygiene: Teaching your child to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is a simple, yet effective way to prevent the spread of germs. You can make it fun by singing the ABCs or their favorite song and letting them choose the type of soap and dispenser they use. Hand sanitizer is also a great and convenient alternative, especially after activities or before meals.

Cover your mouth: Good respiratory hygiene is very important. Teaching your child to cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing can help prevent the spread of germs. Encourage them to use a tissue if available and if not, they should cough/sneeze into their elbow.

Maintain a balanced diet and stay hydrated: A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins can help support your child’s immune system. Nutrient-dense foods contribute to overall health and help ward off seasonal illnesses. It’s also very important to stay hydrated. Despite the colder weather, drinking plenty of water is key. Your family medicine physician can help guide a nutrition plan for your kids and entire family, including tips and tricks for getting kids to eat those fruits and veggies.

Bundle Up: Properly dressing for the weather prevents harsh exposure to the cold winter elements, reducing the risk of catching a cold and skin reactions such as chapped lips, cheeks and hands. Gloves, hats and scarves are great accessories to keep your child warm.

Follow a routine sleep schedule: Sleep is crucial for your child’s overall well-being and health. Ensuring your child gets enough sleep not only boosts their immune system but also contributes to healthy growth, cognitive development and behavior.

Who practices family medicine?

After graduating from medical school, family medicine residents dedicate three years practicing medicine under supervision before becoming eligible for board-certification. This comprehensive experience spans various aspects of patient care, both inside and outside the hospital setting. To excel in these diverse areas, family medicine residents undergo rigorous education and collaboration with other health specialists, ensuring you receive the highest standard of care.

Your family’s health is our top priority. Our dedicated team of family medicine physicians are here to guide you and your family through every stage of life. From the first moments of caring for your newborn, to providing support for the unique health needs of each family member, we are here for you.

