Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Jan. 19-25, 2024, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported nine properties changed hands, including two sales that involved multiple parcels.

All of the properties were single-family homes. No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

41 Cherry Lane: Carol A. and Richard C. Sell, Jr., to Katlyn Tracey and Timothy J. Coda, for $1,200,000

55 Range Road: Jennifer L. Polischuk to Dennis J. Phillips and Chloe Mathieu, for $1,050,000

18-28 Kellogg Drive: Patricia I. Doumas (TR), John J. Doumas (EST) and Patricia C. Doumas (EST) to John Austin Wyman (TR), in multiple transactions totaling $900,000

25 Ryders Lane: Karen Weitz (TR) to Gerry Bush Jaffray, for $1,551,000

27 Pelham Lane: Andrea B. Minor to Andrew Michael Minor, for $525,000

Lots 1-2 Belden Hill Road (4.7 acres): Gregory Investments LLC to Belden Woods LLC and Belden Hill LLC, in two transactions totaling $1,175,000

25 Bristol Place: Brian F. Agan and Lindsay M. Lacava to Patrick J. and Judy C. McLevey, for $890,000

56 Clover Drive: Arnold Rosenshein and Kate Dros to Kate Dros, for $330,000

109 Hurlbutt Street: Eric J. and Jennifer L. Migiano to Ankur Baheti and Mayuri Mandhana, for $870,000