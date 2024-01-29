[WHS sports results, stories and updates, along with a photo, can be submitted via GMW‘s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Friday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email).]

“Warrior Sports Week on GMW“

This week “Warrior Sports Week on GMW” with host Alex K. has sideline coverage of wrestling and indoor track.

WHS Ski Team Hits the Slopes

The Wilton High School ski team is back in action. Both the Warrior boys and girls finished a strong second in the inaugural race of the 2024 Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League (CISL) season, held Thursday, Jan. 18, at Mount Southington. First-place winners were Weston High School (boys) and Daniel Hand High School (girls).

Wilton High School girls ski teams Credit: contributed

Returning Wilton coaches Bill Howard (girls) and Mike Krudwig (boys) are confident their Warriors will have another powerful season following their recent success. Competing in Class S, Wilton girls have held the State title for the past three years and Wilton boys claimed second at States last year.

In last Thursday’s race, senior Daniel Zoubarev led the Warrior boys by taking sixth place out of 112 skiers, achieving a combined two-run time of 44.86 seconds. He was followed by seniors Jack Kelly (12th; 46.45) and Harry Polito (13th; 46.74), junior Hudson Hagmann (25th; 49.38); sophomore Mason Behar (29th; 50.08); senior Finn Kaeyer (31st; 50.11); sophomore Theo Satrazemis (32nd; 50.86); senior Anup Pilla (35th; 51.64); sophomore Ray Slough (44th; 53.35) and sophomore Kieran Wiseman (57th; 55.32).

Wilton boys captains this year are seniors Kelly, Polito and Owen Theoharides.

Wilton Warrior girls were led by junior Paige Leung who claimed 7th place out of 103 skiers (48.89). Juniors Georgia Polito and Kellogg Pettibone followed closely in 9th (49.1) and 11th (49.21) places respectively. Additional contributors were sophomores Lyla Theoharides (13th; 50.61) and Polina Popova (15th; 50.86); junior Claudia La Orden Oro (27th; 52.61); seniors Kate Rusin (28th; 53.04); Molly Kaeyer (35th; 54.08); and Alexa Furst (36th; 54.21); and sophomore Ava Ray (44th; 55.29).

Wilton girls captains this year are seniors Molly Kaeyer and Rusin.

Complete team results may be found online.

Gretchen McMahon Photography

Wilton Wrestling honored its seniors Thursday Night against Fairfield Ludlowe. Senior Lorenzo Caratozzolo tieis up his opponent on his way to a 10-2 major decision. He also won the Brookfield Invitational this weekend Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Anna LaBont won the 45M hurdles at Saturday’s Indoor Track meet, the East Divisional Championships. Also winning was Zephyr Yeager, who cleared 11’6” to win in the men’s division pole vault; Jason Miller won the men’s 300 meter; Reed O’Neill won the men’s hurdles; and Luke Constance, Jacob Collender, Ryan Miller, and Jason Miller won the men’s varsity 4 x 2 25 meter relay. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Friday night the Wilton boys basketball team defeated New Canaan 46-38 at home in the Zeoli Field House. Ryan Luchetta, pictured here, drives the ball to the hoop. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Max Jarvie led the Warriors with 22 points Wednesday night in the 61-53 win against Danbury Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

WIlton hockey Assistant Captain Nick Eberhart with the puck against Fox Lane Friday at the Brewster Ice Arena Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography