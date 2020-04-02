Fatima Students Deliver Thanks To Wilton Emergency Responders and Norwalk Hospital

Students and families of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy in Wilton organized a “thank you” to hospital workers and emergency responders for their difficult work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Fatima Family” (as the school community often calls itself) partnered with Letizia Pizza to provide the ultimate comfort food to Norwalk Hospital and Wilton police, fire and EMS workers. Dozens of pizzas were delivered.

Letizia’s, located on Main Avenue on the Norwalk-Wilton town line, generously reduced the price of the pizza to maximize the impact of OLFCA’s fundraising for this endeavor.

Letizia’s Matt Nuzio personally delivered 20 pizzas to Norwalk Hospital, 10 pizzas to Wilton Police Department, 10 pizzas to Wilton EMS, and 10 pizzas to Wilton Fire Department on behalf of the students and families.

The deliveries included notes from the students thanking healthcare workers and emergency responders for all they are doing. “Service above self” is a practice the school works very hard to instill.

For more information about Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy, visit the school’s website or email principal Stanley Steele. Live virtual tours of the school are available upon request.