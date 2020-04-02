Village Market will be Closed on Easter Sunday

Village Market doesn’t typically close on Easter Sunday, but 2020 isn’t a typical year. Owner Tim Dolnier announced that this year, the store will be closed all day, Easter Sunday, April 12, “in appreciation of all of the hard work the employees have put in over the past month.”

“During this unprecedented time, they have been working tirelessly to continue to provide a positive shopping experience and maintain business as usual, as much as possible through all of this,” Dolnier said. “We appreciate your support, and apologize for any inconvenience.”

Village Market will continue to be open during the store’s normal hours, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on all other days.