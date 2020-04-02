Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County Introduces “Ask A Nurse” Community Hotline

Faced with the global health crisis in the local community, Wilton’s Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County has taken extraordinary measures to protect the health and safety of their patients as well as their staff, volunteers and the public.

The non-profit home healthcare agency is working with the Town of Wilton as a member of the Public Health Preparedness Team along with other community partners to meet the rapidly changing needs of the local community. They are conducting an increased number of Telehealth visits and working with physicians and the regional hospital systems to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community.

As an added service to the community, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County has introduced an Ask a Nurse hotline to field inquiries about health concerns. Members of the community are welcome to call 203.834.6341, ext. 500 with their healthcare questions. Questions may also be sent by email A nurse will respond to the inquiry as soon as possible.

“This is a challenging time for all of us,” said Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County president and CEO, Sharon Bradley. “Please know that we are here for you. We remain open and will continue to provide essential services to the patients and families in our care.”

A non-profit community organization for 108 years, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County provides professional nursing and support services, senior care management, physical rehabilitation, health education, community wellness programs and compassionate hospice and palliative care for children and adults in Wilton and throughout Fairfield County.

To make a secure donation to the agency’s Emergency COVID-19 Response Fund, please visit the Visiting Nurse & Hospice website.