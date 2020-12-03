The GMW Guide to Finding COVID-19 Testing Locations

As COVID-19 cases surge statewide, Connecticut is in the process of ramping up its testing efforts. As more people look to find testing, Gov. Ned Lamont has urged residents looking to receive a COVID test to use state resources like ct.gov/coronavirus or to call 2-1-1 to locate a legitimate testing center.

The Town of Wilton is also planning to improve testing accessibility. First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice announced that the Town will sponsor its first PCR COVID-19 testing event at Comstock Community Center on the morning of Friday, Dec. 11. Details, including how to sign up, will be available later this week. Any resident six-months-old and older is eligible for testing. A doctor’s order is not required.

Registrants will need to cover the $90 fee per test as an out-of-pocket cost, as insurance will not be accepted; payment will be required at the time of registration. Vanderslice said no testing agents who were willing to perform onsite testing in Wilton accept health insurance.

The town must have 250 participants registered by Monday, Dec. 7 at noon for this event to proceed. According to Wilton Coordinator of Community Affairs Sarah Gioffre, if the town meets the provider-required 250 tests on the Dec. 11 testing date then subsequent testing dates may be offered in December and January.

In the meantime, GOOD Morning Wilton has compiled a master list of neighboring COVID testing sites with their information. Locations listed here have been vetted by the state.

Norwalk

PhysicianOne Urgent Care (Norwalk)–By Appointment

Address: 346 Main Ave, Norwalk

Days and Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Requires Appointment: YES

Order from Healthcare Provider Required Prior to Arrival: NO

Pediatric Testing: YES

Populations Being Tested: Individuals with symptoms and without symptoms (asymptomatic).

Types of Tests: PCR (results available in up to seven business days), rapid (antigen), and antibody tests

Costs: All charges will be submitted to insurance

Additional Information: If you are asymptomatic (have no symptoms), and plan to get tested for COVID-19, you may wish to consult your insurance company first, as you may incur a cost.

Schedule a test: Individuals can reserve their place in line to receive a COVID-19 test; appointments can be made online.

AFC Norwalk Urgent Care (Norwalk)–By Appointment

Address: 607 Main Ave., Norwalk

Days and Hours: By appointment

Requires Appointment: YES

Order from Healthcare Provider Required Prior to Arrival: YES

Types of Tests: Rapid (antigen) and Antibody tests

Populations Being Tested: For diagnostic testing, patients who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or have recently been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus should schedule a telemedicine appointment. Patients who have recently been exposed to COVID-19 should not be tested immediately. By waiting 3-7 days to undergo rapid testing, patients will be able to ensure a more accurate result, rather than receiving a false negative.

Patients who have been asymptomatic (not exhibiting a cough, fever, body aches or shortness of breath) for at least 14 days can be tested for coronavirus antibodies. Patients must be over the age of 15.

Cost: All charges will be submitted through insurance

Schedule a Test: Patients are required to schedule a Telemedicine appointment online. During this video call, a healthcare provider will determine which test is best and will schedule a swabbing, usually on the same day or the next day.

Walgreens Pharmacy (Norwalk)–Drive-Up By Appointment

Address: 54 West Ave., Norwalk

Days and Hours: By appointment, must complete screening first to receive an appointment

Requires Appointment: YES

Order from Healthcare Provider Required Prior to Arrival: NO

Pediatric Testing: NO

Populations Being Tested: Ages 18+, individuals with symptoms (a priority) or without (asymptomatic) symptoms

Types of Tests: PCR (results in 72 hours), rapid diagnostic (results in less than 24 hours), rapid antigen (results in as little as one hour)

Cost: Walgreens is offering no-cost, contactless COVID-19 testing for patients age 3-years-old and up at select locations in partnership with the PWNHealth provider network. Patients may not have out-of-pocket costs if they are using insurance or are eligible for no-cost testing according to federal or state guidelines. Individuals should contact their insurer to confirm the test will meet coverage criteria before scheduling a test. Patients may be billed by Walgreens and if applicable, the laboratory for the full price of the test if insurance coverage is denied or individuals do not meet federal or state no-cost testing eligibility criteria.

Diagnostic Lab Test (PCR): $129 ($100 for laboratory services and $29 for Walgreens visit)



Rapid Diagnostic Test (ID NOW): $129

Rapid Antigen Test (BinaxNOW): $49

If payment is required, testing locations accept credit, debit, FSA and HSA cards. Cash and checks are not accepted for COVID testing. Patients actively enrolled in Express Pay will be able to pay for their test with Express Pay. If coverage is denied by insurance or government programs, patients may be billed for the full price by Walgreens and if applicable, the laboratory.

Additional Information: If patients are asymptomatic (have no symptoms), and plan to get tested for COVID-19, they may wish to consult their insurance company first, as they may incur a cost.

Schedule a Test: Individuals have to take an online screening first to see if they are eligible to get an appointment. If eligible for testing, a lab order request with the individual’s information will be sent to PWNHealth on the individual’s behalf, and then the individual will receive an email with next steps if given an appointment. Check the screening and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) online.

CVS Pharmacy (Norwalk, Connecticut Ave.)–Drive-Up By Appointment

Address: 281 Connecticut Ave., Norwalk

Days and Hours: By Appointment

Requires Appointment: YES

Order from Healthcare Provider Required Prior to Arrival: NO

Pediatric Testing: 12-years-old and up

Populations Being Tested: Individuals with symptoms, as well as healthcare workers and older adults are prioritized for testing. Individuals without symptoms but who have been exposed to the virus can also be tested, depending on capacity.

Types of Tests: PCR (results in 3-4 days)

Costs: Covered patients should not have any out-of-pocket costs, but they should check with their health plan to confirm before scheduling a test. If patients have health insurance, they must bring the insurance card with them to the test site. If patients do not have insurance, CVS will ask for a Social Security number (card not needed), driver’s license or state ID to submit the cost of a test to the federal program for the uninsured.

Patients can choose to pay for a test with a debit/credit/FSA/HSA card for send-out lab tests only. Self-pay is not available for rapid-result testing at this time. No screening is required. The cost is $139, which includes $100 for the independent laboratory that processes the test and $39 for the MinuteClinic visit.

Additional Information: Children 12-years-old or older can get tested; For kids aged 12-15, a parent or legal guardian needs to fill out the form and accompany the child to the visit; For teens aged 16-17 years, a parent or legal guardian needs to fill out the form. Individuals will need to show proof of their identity, birth date and in-state residence. Insurance card and proof of identity are required. Patients should also bring the confirmation code received in the confirmation text or email message, and be reachable by mobile phone.

Schedule a Test: Individuals must pre-register online.

CVS Pharmacy (Norwalk, Willard Rd.)–Drive-Up By Appointment

Address: 6 Willard Rd., Norwalk

Days and Hours: By Appointment

Requires Appointment: YES

Order from Healthcare Provider Required Prior to Arrival: NO

Pediatric Testing: 12-years-old and up

Populations Being Tested: Individuals with symptoms, as well as healthcare workers and older adults are prioritized for testing. Individuals without symptoms but who have been exposed to the virus can also be tested, depending on capacity.

Types of Tests: PCR (results in 3-4 days), rapid (results in less than 24 hours)

Costs: Covered patients should not have any out-of-pocket costs, but they should check with their health plan to confirm before scheduling a test. If patients have health insurance, they must bring the insurance card with them to the test site. If patients do not have insurance, CVS will ask for a Social Security number (card not needed), driver’s license or state ID to submit the cost of a test to the federal program for the uninsured.

Patients can choose to pay for a test with a debit/credit/FSA/HSA card for send-out lab tests only. Self-pay is not available for rapid-result testing at this time. No screening is required. The cost is $139, which includes $100 for the independent laboratory that processes the test and $39 for the MinuteClinic visit.

Additional Information: Children 12-years-old or older can get tested; For kids aged 12-15, a parent or legal guardian needs to fill out the form and accompany the child to the visit; For teens aged 16-17 years, a parent or legal guardian needs to fill out the form. Individuals will need to show proof of their identity, birth date and in-state residence. Insurance card and proof of identity are required. Patients should also bring the confirmation code received in the confirmation text or email message, and be reachable by mobile phone.

Schedule a Test: Individuals must pre-register online.

Community Health Center (Norwalk/Veterans Park)–Walk-In/Drive-Up

Address: 42 Seaview Ave., Norwalk

Days and Hours: Monday-Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Requires Appointment: NO

Order from Healthcare Provider Required Prior to Arrival: NO

Pediatric Testing: YES

Populations Being Tested: All ages; Individual with or without (asymptomatic) symptoms.

Types of Tests: PCR (results available in 3-4 days. Patients are encouraged to make an account with Quest online to receive faster results)

Costs: Free for insured and uninsured individuals.

Additional Information: Due to high demand, the number of cars in line will be assessed beginning at noon and throughout the early afternoon. Lines may close early if demand exceeds the site’s ability to test everyone in line before closing. CHC staff will advise those already in line when the capacity for the day has been reached. Services are offered in Spanish.

Schedule a Test: No appointment is required. Walk-ins are accepted.

Norwalk Hospital/Nuvance Health (Norwalk)– By Appointment

Address: 34 Maple St., Norwalk

Days and Hours: By appointment

Requires Appointment: YES.

Order from Healthcare Provider Required Prior to Appointment: YES

Pediatric Testing: YES

Populations Being Tested: New or existing patients experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and new or existing patients previously confirmed positive who require clearance using test-based strategy to return to work can also have a COVID-19 test.

Type of Tests: PCR with results in up to 48 hours

Costs: Will be submitted to insurance

Additional Information: Patients are required to bring a government-issued photo ID (examples: driver’s license, passport), insurance card (if you have one), and a physician order (prescription) for the COVID-19 test. Your healthcare clinician will tell you if you need to bring a paper order with you or if it will be submitted electronically. All patients must wear a medical face mask. The patient’s healthcare clinician will notify them of the results. Results can also be accessed through the patient portal.

Schedule a Test: Depending on the individual’s particular situation, their healthcare clinician will either schedule the appointment or provide the phone number for the patient to call to schedule an appointment.

DOCS Urgent Care (Norwalk)–By Appointment

Address: 677 Connecticut Ave., Norwalk

Days and Hours: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Requires Appointment: YES

Order from Healthcare Provider Required Prior to Arrival: NO

Pediatric Testing: YES

Populations Being Tested: Individuals with or without symptoms

Type of Tests: Rapid (results in less than 15 mins), antibody test

Cost: Costs submitted to insurance.

Additional Information: If you are asymptomatic (have no symptoms), and plan to get tested for COVID-19, you may wish to consult your insurance company first, as you may incur a cost.

Schedule a Test: To make an appointment at any DOCS location, visit the DOCS website. Online registration and consent forms must be completed by the appointment time or the appointment will not be honored.

Ridgefield

PhysicianOne Urgent Care (Ridgefield)–By Appointment

Address: 10 South St., Suite 101, Ridgefield

Days and Hours: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Requires Appointment: YES

Order from Healthcare Provider Required Prior to Arrival: NO

Pediatric Testing: YES

Populations Being Tested: Individuals with symptoms and without symptoms (asymptomatic).

Types of Tests: PCR (Results in up to 7 business days), rapid (antigen), and antibody tests

Costs: Costs submitted to insurance.

Additional Information: Advanced reservations are required to be evaluated and receive a COVID-19 test.

Schedule a Test: Individuals can reserve their place in line to receive a COVID-19 test; appointments can be made online.

Rite Aid Pharmacy (Ridgefield)–Drive-Up By Appointment

Address: 125 Danbury Rd., Ridgefield

Days and Hours: By appointment

Requires Appointment: YES

Order from Healthcare Provider Required Prior to Arrival: NO

Pediatric Testing: NO

Populations Being Tested: Individuals with symptoms and other priority populations.

Types of Tests: PCR (results in 2-7 days)

Cost: Free for insured and uninsured individuals.

Schedule a Test: There are two steps to this process: screening and testing. First, individuals need to create an account and take the online screening test. The screening questions provide information to public health authorities and help prioritize individuals for scheduling based on site capacity. If there is an available appointment, the individual will receive details on how and where to get tested. Once tested, the individual will be informed via email or phone when their COVID-19 test results are available.

Westport

Hartford Healthcare (Westport)–Drive-Up

Address: 47 Long Lots Rd., Westport (Saint Vincent’s Inpatient Behavioral Health Hospital)

Days and Hours: Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Requires Appointment: NO, but individuals should call 833.621.0600 to pre-register.

Order from Healthcare Provider Required Prior to Arrival: YES, but an order can be obtained through the pre-registration process by calling 833.621.0600.

Pediatric Testing: YES. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Populations Being Tested: Individuals with symptoms and priority populations without symptoms.

Types of Tests: PCR (results available in 3-5 days)

Cost: People are encouraged to contact their insurance provider before scheduling a test to make sure it is covered. Uninsured individuals could be charged between $130 and $160.

Additional Information: The Westport drive-thru will be closed Dec. 4-6 in order to winterize the site with new tents. The site will be open extended hours (8 a.m.-4 p.m.) on Dec. 3 and Dec. 7 in order to accommodate any additional testing that may occur as a result of the downtime.

Schedule a Test: Individuals can receive a test with a referral from their provider or by contacting the 24/7 Hartford HealthCare Clinical Command Center at 860.972.8100 or toll-free at 833.621.0600.

Stamford

CVS Pharmacy (Stamford)–Drive-Up By Appointment

Address: 969 High Ridge Rd., Stamford

Days and Hours: By Appointment

Requires Appointment: YES

Order from Healthcare Provider Required Prior to Arrival: NO

Pediatric Testing: 12-years-old and up

Populations Being Tested: Individuals with symptoms, as well as healthcare workers and older adults are prioritized for testing. Individuals without symptoms but have been exposed to the virus can also be tested, depending on capacity.

Types of Tests: PCR (results in 3-4 days), rapid (results in less than 24 hours)

Costs: Covered patients should not have any out-of-pocket costs, but they should check with their health plan to confirm before scheduling a test. If patients have health insurance, they must bring the insurance card with them to the test site. If patients do not have insurance, CVS will ask for a Social Security number (card not needed), driver’s license or state ID to submit the cost of a test to the federal program for the uninsured.

Patients can choose to pay for a test with a debit/credit/FSA/HSA card for send-out lab tests only. Self-pay is not available for rapid-result testing at this time. No screening is required. The cost is $139, which includes $100 for the independent laboratory that processes the test and $39 for the MinuteClinic visit.

Additional Information: Children 12-years-old or older can get tested; For kids aged 12-15, a parent or legal guardian needs to fill out the form and accompany the child to the visit; For teens aged 16-17 years, a parent or legal guardian needs to fill out the form. Individuals will need to show proof of their identity, birth date and in-state residence. Insurance card and proof of identity are required. Patients should also bring the confirmation code received in the confirmation text or email message, and be reachable by mobile phone.

Schedule a Test: Individuals must pre-register online.

Stamford Hospital/Wheeler Building (Stamford)–Drive Up

Address: 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford

Days and Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pediatric Testing: YES

Order from Healthcare Provider Required Prior to Arrival: YES

Requires Appointment: YES

Types of Tests: PCR (results available in 48 hours)

Additional Information: Test results will be sent to the patient’s doctor

Cost: The cost of testing depends on the patient’s insurance plan. Patients are encouraged to call their insurance carrier for specific information about costs related to COVID-19 testing.

Schedule a Test: Patients should obtain a prescription from a doctor first. If the patient doesn’t have a doctor, call 877.233.WELL for a referral to someone who can write a prescription. Ask the doctor to fax the prescription to the testing facility at 203.276.7313. Once the doctor has ordered the test, call 203.276.3300 to schedule it.