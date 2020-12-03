Wilton-Based Energy Company Plays Key Role in NY State Power Saving Project

The following story was compiled from a press release.

New York State just unveiled a new energy storage project that relies on an innovation in lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology created by a company based in Wilton. It’s an early part of New York State’s clean energy agenda that includes ambitious energy storage goals.

Under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) passed last year, New York State is mandated to achieve 70% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040.

Battery technology developed by Wilton-based Cadenza Innovation is the basis for a novel energy storage project being demonstrated by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) – the largest state public power organization in the U.S. – at its White Plains headquarters. NYPA announced on Wednesday, Dec. 2, that the project has gone live.

Cadenza was awarded a grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to showcase a safe, low-cost Li-ion battery storage unit. Now in place following extensive development, testing and certification, the fully integrated, metal-enclosed and rack-mounted 250 kilowatt hour (kWh), 50 kilowatt (kW) battery storage unit will shave the Power Authority office’s peak electricity demand for up to five hours while delivering a cost-effective, high-​performance energy storage solution.

With safety at its core, the demo is meant to showcase peak-shaving and demand management capabilities, which officials call a “key step in advancing New York State’s nation-leading climate and clean energy goals.”

A Cadenza spokesperson said that the success of this project will demonstrate the safety and use of commercial energy storage systems, something that could enable more integration of renewable energy resources into the power supply grid.

The cornerstone of the project is Cadenza’s UL-listed supercell lithium-ion battery, which the company says “overcomes the risk of fire present in other Li-on batteries by preventing ‘thermal runaway’ – a key factor in battery fires and explosions at utilities in Arizona, South Korea and elsewhere.”

Cadenza says its supercell addresses the exacting fire codes of the New York City Fire Department–among the most stringent regulations in the country–helping to “drive the adoption of battery-based energy storage in urban, densely populated, high-demand areas.”

The company added that the project will further NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s clean energy agenda, “which includes the nation’s most ambitious climate protection legislation and largest energy storage target – 3 GW on the electric grid by 2030. Based on its success, the energy storage system being installed at NYPA could be replicated at other businesses throughout New York State and beyond.”

The total cost of the research and development project will be approximately $3 million. NYSERDA provided $1 million in support with Cadenza contributing the majority of remainder. NYPA contributed approximately $50,000 in addition to hosting the site, performing extensive research, and sharing its development and engineering expertise.

“NYSERDA is proud to support Cadenza’s energy storage project through our Innovation program as part of our efforts to scale up solutions that will accelerate our transition to a 100 percent zero-emission electric grid under Governor Cuomo’s nation-leading clean energy goals,” said NYSERDA Acting President and CEO Doreen M. Harris. “Cadenza’s demonstration project can serve as a model for future energy storage projects and supports New York State’s comprehensive approach to accelerating the market learning curve, driving down costs, and speeding up the deployment of the highest-value energy storage projects to deliver maximum benefits to New Yorkers and the electric grid.”

“Li-ion batteries are the most readily available and widely deployed technology to enable energy storage deployments for commercial and industrial markets, the grid and other applications,” said Cadenza Innovation Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud. “It’s vital that safety be as much of a priority as performance and affordability and our team has reinvented Li-ion batteries to deliver best-in-class capabilities in all three areas. By working closely with NYPA and Hitachi ABB Power Grids, we’re excited to showcase that our platform delivers on what it promises and is ready for wide-scale use to help drive the transformation to cleaner energy sources.”

Founded in 2012 by lithium-ion battery experts with more than 125 patents, Cadenza Innovation is capitalizing on its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise and partner network to establish itself as a leader in safe, low cost and energy-dense storage solutions. Licensing its UL-listed technology for immediate access, company executives have held key roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power, investment firm Bridgewater Associates, consulting firm Arthur D. Little and other globally respected organizations. Cadenza Innovation is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, the states of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, Golden Seeds and private investors. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Wilton and advanced technology development labs are based elsewhere in Connecticut.