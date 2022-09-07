Firefighters Invite Community to Annual 9/11 Remembrance; 9/11 CT United Ride Motorcycles to Roar through Wilton

Wilton Fire Fighters Local 2233 and the Wilton Fire Department have invited the Wilton community to attend the annual Sept. 11 Memorial Service, which will be held at Wilton Fire Headquarters (236 Danbury Rd.) on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Among the thousands of people who lost their lives that day 21 years ago were five Wilton residents, 24 New York City Police Officers, 36 Port Authority Officers and 343 Firefighters from the New York City Fire Department.

Each year, Wilton Firefighters recommit to the goal of ensuring that “We Will Never Forget” the loss and sacrifice of so many fellow Americans. They are joined by other Wilton first responders, including Wilton Police, Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and Wilton CERT.

Following speakers and a wreath laying, there will be a reception in the firehouse, with refreshments and coffee.

United Ride to Travel Through Wilton

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the CT United Ride, a multi-town motorcycle caravan that shows support for 9/11 first responders and their families, will pass through Wilton.

The riders enter Wilton at the Westport Town Line on Westport Rd./Rte. 33 and will continue toward Danbury Rd./Rte. 7. Once the motorcycles reach Danbury Rd (Rt. 7), all northbound traffic will be closed as the procession, led by the Connecticut State Police, makes its way to Georgetown. Wilton Police expect the closure to last approximately 45 minutes (11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.).

Wilton Police and Wilton CERT members will be on hand to assist with closing intersections. Anyone who needs to travel during this time is asked to make alternate arrangements and avoid Danbury Rd./Rte. 7 between Westport Rd./Rte. 33 to Rte. 107 in Georgetown.

The ride typically draws more than 1,000 motorcycles and is a notable spectacle. The community is invited to come out to watch and support the participants.

For issues, concerns, or comments, residents can contact Lt. Steven Rangel of the Wilton Police Department at 203.834.6260.