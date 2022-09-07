Toss One In for Wilton Education Foundation’s Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

This Saturday, Sept. 10, the Wilton Education Foundation (WEF) kicks off the school year with its 2nd Annual Fall Cornhole Tournament at Trackside Teen Center from 7-10 p.m.

The Wilton community is invited to participate in this fundraiser while raising money for the Wilton Education Foundation — that means all proceeds benefit Wilton Public Schools. Whether you’re tossing fold-over or frisbee style, or have never tossed a cornhole bag in your life, it will be a fun night of friendly competition for a good cause. This year’s tournament will feature 24 teams in a timed, double-elimination tournament for the title of cornhole champs!

The Wilton Education Foundation supports imaginative, inspiring, and innovative initiatives that enhance the learning experience of Wilton Public Schools’ students and supports the professional growth of the district’s teachers. WEF has most recently funded:

Materials and opportunities in the Library Learning Commons’ Makerspaces and Innovation Studios at all four Wilton Public Schools

Middlebrook School’s Science Fair sponsorship

Odyssey of the Mind sponsorship

Ongoing professional development opportunities for teachers to support curriculum initiatives

For more information and registration, visit the WEF website. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Snacks and sodas are included in the price of a ticket. This event is for adults only; children are not able to attend.