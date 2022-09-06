Introducing “Warrior Sports Week on GMW” — New Weekly Video Series, Created by WHS Student

GOOD Morning Wilton is excited to introduce our newest video sports series, “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” a weekly update about Wilton High School sports. The show was created by WHS sophomore, Alex K., who also hosts the series.

Each Monday, Alex will have a primary focus on how the Wilton Warrior football team fared on the gridiron, with highlights and results from the other teams’ matchups during the prior week.

Alex is an athlete as well, as a member of the WHS cross country team. He’s excited to share his love of sports broadcasting with the Wilton community through GMW.

“A sports broadcasting career is my dream, and launching ‘Warrior Sports Week’ with Good Morning Wilton has helped me create that,” he said. He’s well aware of one other WHS alum who was able to do the same thing with weather reporting, looking to Jackson Dill‘s success as a professional meteorologist with a Miami network affiliate after getting his start forecasting weather for GMW.

Without further ado, enjoy the debut of ‘Warrior Sports Week on GMW‘ with a look at the Warrior football team’s preseason win Saturday, Sept. 3, over Danbury (13-12), a special highlight on the WHS girls volleyball team’s weekend jamboree, and results from other WHS fall sports teams already underway with preseason and regular season competition.