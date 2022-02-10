Forecast: Bright Future for Wilton’s Jackson Dill

Tracking tropical storms can sometimes be tricky, but for former Wilton resident Jackson Dill, there’s a 100% chance of a career in meteorology.

Dill, a senior at the University of Miami majoring in meteorology and broadcast journalism, already has an impressive resume. During his time as a student, he’s held the roles of both executive producer and assistant station manager for University of Miami TV. Now, even though he’s still a semester shy of graduating, he has secured a position as weather producer and fill-in weather anchor at WSVN 7, a Fox-affiliated station in Miami.

Dill’s interest in weather started early. He was in middle school when Hurricane Sandy hit the Northeast in 2012. The storm caused widespread damage and left thousands, including Dill’s family, without power for days. Although power was eventually restored, the storm had at least one long-lasting effect: Dill’s interest in weather and meteorology.

“I thought it was really crazy that a storm could affect so many people,” Dill recalled.

A series of big storms after that only fueled Dill’s passion for weather. By freshman year in high school, he had created a website called Jackson’s Weather. With a subscription to Weather Bell, an online information platform, he was able to gain access to the different weather models, including the American and European models, as well as written and video content from top meteorologists.

“I did a lot of research to learn what the models do and how to actually make a forecast based on them,” Dill said.

He also watched hours and hours of The Weather Channel. “When people ask me what my favorite show is, I always say the Weather Channel,” he said, “I’m basically a weather nerd.”

On his website, Dill would create a seven-day forecast for Southwest Connecticut, eventually expanding into snow day predictions in the wintertime. He accumulated hundreds of followers, including the superintendent of Wilton schools, who often consulted with Dill.

“I guess I was pretty good at it,” he said, “because people were listening to what I was saying.”

By junior year in high school, Dill was working with GOOD Morning Wilton, recording a weekly weather forecast video along with weather graphics, which would appear on GMW‘s YouTube channel. This helped Dill get more exposure to his website and hone his skills. “It was a really great collaboration,” said Dill.



We knew him when… Jackson Dill got his on-camera start right on GMW!

When it came time to apply to college, Dill wanted to remain on the East Coast. Although he looked at other schools, he fell in love with the University of Miami at first sight. “Although I love big snowstorms, I’m really enjoying the warm weather here,” he said.



Jackson Dill working the weather beat on UMTV’s “CanesCast” weather forecast show.

In the spring of 2021, Dill took a broadcast meteorology course taught by an on-air meteorologist from a local television station. That connection led to an opportunity at WSVN 7, a Fox affiliate in Miami. He had to apply for the job with a reel of his best clips.

“I had to prove that I could perform on-air,” he said. Dill admits to being nervous the first few times in front of the camera. He recently made his first appearance on-air during the weekend broadcast. “It was really exciting to be on television in a more professional setting,” he said.



Jackson Dill in the big leagues, on WSVN’s airwaves.

The most difficult adjustment to his new job? The hours. Monday through Friday, he’s up at 3 a.m. in order to make it to the studio by 4 a.m., quite a feat for a senior in college. “I was worried about the early mornings at first, but I love it,” he said.

Dill is thrilled to be staying in Miami.

“It’s been a dream for me to watch how my passion, that began when I was 12, has evolved,” he said. “I think it’s important to stick with something if you love it.”

He also acknowledges the significance of the support he received from the town of Wilton when he was starting out in high school. “Having people trust me and my forecasts helped me realize that this is what I wanted to do. I don’t know if I would have stayed with it if it were not for the support I got early on,” he said.