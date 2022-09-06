Wilton Real Estate Report (Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022): Another Busy Week of Property Transfers

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 11 residential properties transferred to new owners. That’s a slight uptick from the previous three weeks, and consistent with the strong pace seen throughout 2022.

The transfers included nine houses, one condominium, and one 0.06-acre parcel adjoining a Weston property.

Five of the nine homes sold above $1.3 million, with the highest reaching $2.24 million.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

66 Pin Oak Lane: to Brian Dunham and Sarah Kerr, for $1,349,000

201 Range Road: Carol E. Rauhut (EST) to Samuel Hough and Katherine Gambir, for $710,000

461 Belden Hill Road: Faye Bazilian to Nancy C. Lainez and Tom H. Bervoets, for $1,705,000

76 Ruscoe Road: Timothy Stepnowsky and Maria Salzano to Matthew and Jessica Lizzio, for $910,000

33 Marvin Ridge Place: David M. and Eileen Moriarty to Heather O’Neil and Arie Belok, for $1,372,000

21 Woodland Place: Craig M. and Kathleen G. Bonnist to Mari C. and Jonathan E. Layne (TR), for $1,350,000

97 Silver Spring Road: Steven and Lotryys D. Bortner to John and Lillian Tucker, for $2,240,000

262 Thayer Pond Road: Matthew Healy to Nisha Vasan and Vimash Babaria, for $989,000

63 Old Kingdom Road: Kevin Thomas and Sarah Means Drake Bernard to Jonathan C. Miller and Sarah E. Buckingham, for $970,000

44 Village Walk: Venu M. Attaluri and Jyothsna Sri Madamanchi to Abhishek and Nitika Saini, for $351,000

0 Cavalry Road (a 0.06-acre parcel adjacent to a Weston property): Richard and Nicole Wiese to Marie-Paule Lopez de Valdivia and Jean-Francis Lopez De Valdivia, for $4,692