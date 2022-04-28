FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Today, we’re highlighting all the many fun activities happening around Wilton this Saturday, April 30.

Wilton Library Spring Sale Starts Saturday

Wilton Library’s hard-working book sale volunteers have been selecting, cleaning and categorizing all items for the hugely popular Spring Book Sale, taking place Saturday, April 30 through Tuesday, May 3.

Early buying begins from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday with a $15 admission fee; the sale continues on Saturday with free admission from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.; on Monday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with items at half-price; and concludes on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with $5 per bag pricing.

Featuring more than 70,000 items sorted in 50 categories, this fundraiser covers everyone — from tots to teens in the Brubeck Room showcasing selections from board books to picture books to young adult novels; to a full Book Cellar offering a large assortment of items including bestsellers, fiction and nonfiction and categories such as art, history, biographies, photography, wellness, religion, sports, cookbooks, gardening, travel, science fiction, and more; new or gently used, rare books; AV for children and teens, DVDs, CDs, books on CD, and vinyl. Don’t miss this opportunity to find high-quality books at great prices. All proceeds benefit the Wilton Library (137 Old Ridgefield Rd.).

Minks to Sinks

The annual Minks to Sinks tag sale is returning this weekend.

The epic tag sale that thousands of donors, consignors, collectors, and bargain-hunters wait for each year will be back in Wilton on April 30 through May 2.

Thousands of items from children’s toys to clothing, furniture to housewares, will be on sale in Wilton during the twice-yearly Minks to Sinks sale. Proceeds benefit Family & Children’s Agency (FCA), a Norwalk-based nonprofit providing social services for children, families, adults, and seniors.

The sale has been running since 1931 and is organized by more than nearly 200 Wilton-area volunteers who set up, organize, run, and clean up after the sale.

The sale will begin on Saturday, Apr. 30 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and will continue on Sunday, May 1 from 12-4 p.m., and Monday, May 2 from 9-11:30 a.m.

Wilton Police Station Tour

The public is invited to tour the Wilton Police Department building for a first-hand look at the officers’ working environment and why officials say a new building is so direly needed.

Saturday, April 30 will be the last publicly-scheduled tour before voting on the proposed new WPD building takes place Tuesday, May 3, at the conclusion of the 7 p.m. Annual Town Meeting and Continued Voting on Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clune Center (395 Danbury Rd.).

Tours will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Ambler Farm’s Pet + Pose

Meet and greet with Ambler Farm’s animals and pose for a photo-op in front of the Red Barn. Farm friends will capture visitors, their kids, or their dog in a photo and provide creative additions for the picture-perfect package for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Teacher Appreciation Week or Birthday gifts!

And… Pet + Pose just got a lot more “Pigturesque“! Attendees will be entered into a lottery to be the first to meet Ambler’s new piglets arriving in May!

Personal photo-ops will start in front of the Red Barn from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., or in front of the Red Barn with the tractor from 12-2 p.m. Photos will be printed and include a greeting card to match. Participants will continue on to the arts-and-crafts table to add creative touches to the custom greeting card and choose fresh flower petals and farm greens to press into the photo frames. Each masterpiece will be packaged and wrapped for that special someone. Check a thoughtful gift off the to-do list and head to the open animal pens to meet the rest of Ambler’s furry friends.

*Please note: Ambler Farm welcomes dogs for photo-ops but they must remain leashed while on property. Dogs are not allowed in the animal area for their safety and for the safety of the farm animals.

Wilton Family Y’s Healthy Kids Day

The Wilton Family YMCA is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 30 from 12-3 p.m., encouraging families to take a moment to help kids be kids and set them up for a summer of success. Open to the public and free, the Y is inviting the Wilton community to enjoy several activities around the facility as part of the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. Activities throughout the day will include:

• Paddle Clinic

• Gaga Pit/Climbing Wall

• Open Gym

• Archery

• Fitness

• Sample Zumba

• Hip Hop classes

• Yoga Classes

• Family Fit classes

• Open Swim in 25Y Pool

• Food Trucks

• Magician 12-3 p.m. with 1 p.m. performance at the front entrance

• Race for Chase donations

Woodcock Nature Center’s Frothy Forage 2022

A good hike should be savored…. and so should a great beer. Why not do both at the same time?

Bring the whole family for a one-of-a-kind hiking and beer tasting experience at Woodcock Nature Center‘s Frothy Forage. At secret locations along the Woodcock trails, participants will find a unique craft brew from Nod Hill Brewery plus new partner Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea and soda tastings with Izze Sparkling Soda and Hosmer Mountain Soda!

Woodcock will also delight the senses along the trek with everything from animal encounters and treasure hunts (with prizes), to treats from Uncle Leo’s, live music, and more food for purchase from an on-site food truck. Purchase timed tickets ahead of the event online.

Evita at The Wilton Playshop

Evita, one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time, is being staged at the Wilton Playshop from April 22-May 7, 2022. With direction and musical staging by Karen Morello, the show will feature the musical direction of Zachary Kampler and the choreography of Kelly Nayden. On Saturday, April 30, the curtain rises at 8 p.m.; tickets are available on the Wilton Playshop website.

Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, Evita charts the young and ambitious Eva Peron’s meteoric rise to sainthood. The Tony Award-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor, illegitimate child to ambitious actress and ultimately the most powerful woman in Latin America before her death at age 33. Told through a compelling score that fuses haunting chorales with exuberant Latin, pop and jazz influences, Evita creates an arresting theatrical portrait as complex as the woman herself. Well-known numbers from Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical masterpiece include “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” “Oh What a Circus,” “Buenos Aires” and “Another Suitcase in Another Hall.”