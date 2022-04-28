The Wilton Singers Spring Cabaret is back, welcoming audience members to celebrate spring with an evening of beautiful music on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7.

The centerpiece for this year’s concert is Vaughn Williams’ Serenade to Music, in honor of the 150th anniversary of his birth.

“With this composition as the focal point, we were able to expand on the serenade theme. Come prepared to hear music that ranges from Brubeck to Billy Joel, Madrigals to Jazz, Gershwin, Carole King, Eric Whitacre and so much more,” explained Wilton Singers director Kevin Cottelese.

The group will be accompanied by a trio of extraordinary local musicians. “The spring concert gives us the opportunity to explore different genres and these musicians always add thrill to the performance,” producer Suzanne Jeschke said.

The return of the cabaret means a return to the “BYO beverage and meal” format, transforming WEPCO Hall into a sidewalk bistro. “We’re really looking forward to our usual spirited and connected concert format and to the table seating for the audience that makes a Singers cabaret so much fun,” Jeschke added. “We’re thrilled to bring back this collective community experience.”

The Singers will also premiere a long-anticipated new choral composition by Chris Brubeck. The piece was commissioned in honor of founding members Al and Jan Galletly, who retired from the group in 2019.

“Al and Jan have been amazingly generous with their time and talents, and we’ve been so lucky to have such incredible people giving so much to our town,” Brubeck shared. “For decades Al Galletly has been the wonderful and indefatigable ‘piano man’ for so many musical organizations in Wilton. It was my honor to compose this heartfelt salute to their stellar contributions to our community as a whole, and to the Wilton Singers in particular.”

Organizers said fans won’t want to miss the world premiere of this exciting new choral composition.

Tickets for “Serenade to Music” are on sale now and can be purchased on the Wilton Singers website. The concert begins at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7:15 p.m., with a BYO beverage and food setting.

The concert will be held at the WEPCO Complex (48 New Canaan Rd.).

The Wilton Singers, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is a choral ensemble for adults that supports the Wilton High School choral program and fosters an interest in choral singing within the community. Proceeds from concerts support two scholarships that are presented each spring to graduating WHS seniors who have demonstrated music leadership within the high school’s choral program. The Singers have generated more than $85,000 in scholarships.