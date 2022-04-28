Minks to Sinks, the epic tag sale thousands of donors, consignors, collectors, and bargain-hunters wait for each year is returning from Saturday, April 30 to Monday, May 2.

Thousands of items from children’s toys to clothing, furniture to housewares, will be on sale in Wilton during the twice-yearly Minks to Sinks sale. Proceeds benefit Family & Children’s Agency (FCA), a Norwalk-based nonprofit providing social services for children, families, adults, and seniors. Donating to the sale is a great way to declutter your closets, garage, and attic.

Minks to Sinks has been running since 1931 and is organized by more than nearly 200 Wilton-area volunteers who set up, organize, run, and clean up after the sale.

“The spring Minks to Sinks sale always has amazing treasures and great bargains,” said Kim Healy, co-chair of Minks to Sinks. “It feels great to know all the hard work the Minks ladies put into making the sale a success goes directly into helping neighbors in our own backyard through the important work of FCA.”

“Over the past few years, FCA has responded to increasing community need while simultaneously seeing a decline in donations due to the challenging financial situation. Minks to Sinks is a major fundraiser for the organization, and we are so grateful to the volunteers who make it happen,” said Robert F. Cashel, President & CEO of Family & Children’s Agency.

For more information about Minks to Sinks, including an updated list of items that are not accepted, visit the Minks to Sinks website

The Minks to Sinks sale is located at 395 Danbury Rd., on the corner of School Rd. and Rte. 7 near the Wilton High School tennis courts.

The last day for donations is Thursday, April 28, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; the sale is held on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, May 1 (Bargain Day) from 12-4 p.m.; and Monday, May 2 (Bargain Day) from 9-11:30 a.m.