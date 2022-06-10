FIRST UP on GMW: Damaged Roadway Causes Partial Road Closure * WHS Boys Lacrosse in State Finals * Renovations at Wilton Meadows

FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Scribner Hill Rd.-Lane Closure

Town officials posted a notice about a partial closure on Scribner Hill Rd. due to a “damaged” portion of the roadway.

“A small section of the northbound lane of Scribner Hill Rd., just north of Blue Ridge Rd., has sustained damage. The Town is engaging a geotechnical engineer to evaluate the section,” the notice read.

The section was closed on Thursday, June 9; town officials are unsure of when it will be reopened. Road crews have set up temporary stop signs on the southbound lane to accommodate alternating traffic, but officials suggest motorists use an alternate route if possible.

The announcement also noted that Director of Public Works/Town Engineer Frank Smerigilo will monitor conditions daily and provide updates “as information becomes available.”

WHS Boys Lacrosse Headed to State Finals Sunday

The Wilton High School boys lacrosse team is headed to the CIAC State Championship finals on Sunday, June 12, going head-to-head against Notre Dame-West Haven. The Class M title match will take place at Sacred Heart University starting at 12:30 p.m.

Fourth-seed WHS made it to the finals after defeating Daniel Hand (ranked fifth) in the quarterfinals, 10-9, and overpowering the number one-seed Cheshire in the semifinals, 14-6. Notre Dame is ranked 10th in the Class M division.

Cannondale Campus — Wilton Meadows Renovations Underway

Ellen Casey, the administrator for Wilton Meadows, cuts the red ribbon on a newly renovated short-term rehab room, the first of room renovations planned for Wilton Meadows on the Cannondale Campus. The rooms will include many upgraded amenities to enhance and benefit a rehabilitation stay.