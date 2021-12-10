First Up on GMW — Dec. 10, 2021: Kiwanis Food Gift Card Drive; Wilton Feeds Haiti; Easy Wahoos Fundraising; Eversource Helicopter

IRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chattering about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Kiwanis Holds Holiday Food Drive

The Wilton Kiwanis Club is holding its Holiday 2021 Food Drive at Village Market (108 Old Ridgefield Rd.) on Friday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 12.

As part of its “Feed Wilton” effort, the Kiwanis Club traditionally holds quarterly food drives to benefit the Wilton Food Pantry. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club is restricted on what its members can collect. For now, to maintain social distance and mitigate potential virus transmission, volunteers will collect gift cards and cash only during the drive. All gift cards and proceeds will be donated to the Wilton Food Pantry.

Although there will not be any collection outside Stop & Shop (due to the store’s corporate-wide pandemic policy), Stop & Shop gift cards are still welcomed. Those can be dropped off in the Kiwanis collection basket in front of Village Market during the Food Drive or mailed directly to:

Wilton Social Services

180 School Rd

Wilton CT, 06897

Attention: Sarah Heath

Whirlybirds Over Wilton

Wilton residents can be on the lookout for a helicopter overhead during December as Eversource has announced it will be conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment in rights of way throughout the state. The inspection involves the use of a helicopter equipped with LiDAR (light detection and ranging), an aerial high-tech survey of the transmission system. It allows energy company engineers to analyze the transmission lines using up-to-date electronic data.

Inspections will take place sometime between Tuesday, Dec. 14 through Thursday, Dec. 23 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.), weather permitting.

Wilton’s Rise Against Hunger Feeds Haiti

Wilton’s annual meal packaging effort will help impoverished residents of Haiti this year. Stephen Hudspeth, one of the Wilton Interfaith Action Committee (Wi-ACT) organizers of October’s Rise Against Hunger event, told GMW that meals packaged by Wilton this year are bound for Haiti as part of a container loaded with 285,000 meals. The incredible thing is that Wi-ACT’s more than 70,000 meals account for about one quarter of that whole shipment, Hudspeth said.

Shop at Village Market and Support the Wilton Y Wahoos

While you’re at Village Market picking up a gift card for the Kiwanis effor (above), you can also support the Wilton Y Wahoos in a really easy way. At the register, simply ask the cashier for a “Wahoo Stamp” on your receipt. Then, turn the receipt into the collection box at the front desk! Wahoos receive 7.5% of your purchase total to support team training equipment and travel subsidies to attend national-level meets.