COVID-19 Update — Dec. 9, 2021: Red, Red, Red — Risk is “Very High” in Wilton, Fairfield County & CT

Wilton’s COVID-19 case numbers are the highest they’ve been since April, with 48 new cases reported in the last two weeks — 13 of those in the last seven days.

The data has put Wilton firmly in the red risk category, a status the town shares with both the state and Fairfield County — a status categorized as “very high risk” by the COVID Act Now website.

Across the state, all but seven municipalities are classified as the highest (red) risk category (see map, above).

Wilton’s test positivity rate has been steady for the last week at 3%-3.2%, while the state’s test positivity rate has climbed to 8.33% this past week (6.48% on Thursday, Dec. 9). Gov. Ned Lamont reported 37 new deaths last week attributed to COVID-19, and hospitalizations at 576.

People who are vaccinated are much less likely to contract COVID-19 or be hospitalized. According to the CT Department of Public Health (as of Dec. 7, 2021):

1.06% of vaccinated people in CT have tested positive for COVID-19

The risk of someone unvaccinated testing positive for COVID-19 is 5 times greater than a fully-vaccinated person.

The risk of death from COVID-19 is 16 times greater for someone unvaccinated

Of the 576 patients currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, 446 (77.4%) are not fully vaccinated. The risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19 is 12 times greater for unvaccinated people.

In Wilton, as of Dec. 8, 2021, 86.9% of the total population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination; 76.5% are fully vaccinated. Of the eligible population (residents over the age of 5 years old), 89.5% have gotten the first vaccination dose, and 78.8% are fully vaccinated.

In the Wilton Public Schools, there are currently 15 people (seven staff members, eight students) who have been confirmed as COVID-positive in the district, with 38 individuals (one staff member, the rest students) who are quarantining after close contact with a COVID-positive case.