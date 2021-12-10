Wilton Woman’s Club Announces Ambler Farm as 2022 Fundraising Beneficiary at Holiday Luncheon

The Wilton Woman’s Club hosted its Holiday Luncheon at Bernard’s on Wednesday, Dec. 8. during which attendees learned that the beneficiary for 2022 will be Ambler Farm. Funds raised at the WWC Annual Spring Fashion Show and Fundraiser — being held in-person again for the first time in two years on April 7, 2022 at Rolling Hills Country Club — will benefit the farm.

Wilton Woman’s Club Philanthropy Committee Co-Chairs Karen Poirier and Donna Peterson told members during the luncheon that the committee had selected Ambler Farm based on member preference. Members gave feedback that for 2022 they wanted only one, single organization located in Wilton, and committee members sought a beneficiary that had provided significant benefit for the entire community during the COVID-19 pandemic but also suffered major financial difficulties as a result.

Representatives from Ambler Farm will attend the next WWC general meeting on Jan. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m., at WEPCO, where they will describe how they will use the funds and answer any questions that members may have.

During the luncheon on Wednesday, members gathered to socialize and dine together to celebrate the holiday season. Attendees donated unwrapped toys, which were collected for the Child Guidance Center of Mid-Fairfield County.

The Wilton Woman’s Club was founded in 1966 by a group of Wilton residents led by Betty Sternad, who had a vision for serving people and groups in Wilton and the surrounding communities, by giving back through philanthropy, education, and strengthening the bonds between women. Visit the WWC website for more information, including how to join.