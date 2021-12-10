Wilton Y Pedals for A Purpose — 12-Hr. Spin-a-Thon to Raise Annual Campaign Funds

The Wilton Family YMCA is putting itself on spin-cycle on Wednesday, Dec. 15 for 12 hours as it pedals for a purpose. To raise awareness and funds for the 2021 Riverbrook Regional YMCA’s Annual Campaign, the Y will be inviting staff, volunteers, and members of the public to drop in and ride one of the cycling bikes in their lobby.

The Y’s goal is to raise $5,000 during the event, which will go towards its overall campaign goal of $160,000. The Annual Campaign supports the financial aid and scholarships for members of the community who may not be able to afford the Y otherwise.

Individuals can sign up to participate in the Spin-a-Thon online. Donations and/or getting a ride sponsored are strongly encouraged.

Members of the community can also donate to the 2021 Riverbrook Regional YMCA’s Annual Campaign online.