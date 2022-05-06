FIRST UP on GMW: GOOD Weekend Stuff to Do for May 6-8, 2022

FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Today, we’re highlighting all the many fun activities happening around Wilton this weekend, from Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8. If you have an event that’s not listed here, get in touch with us at the email above.

Friday, May 6

9-11 a.m.: Learn about College Transition Planning for Students with Disabilities at Meet & Greet with College Access & Beyond [SPONSORED] — Wilton residents Janine Kelly, JD and Deborah List, PhD have partnered in College Access & Beyond, LLC , to help unique students navigate a post-secondary path and support students with disabilities and their families as they plan for transition to college. Kelly and List are hosting a “Meet and Greet” at Tusk and Cup in Wilton (142 Old Ridgefield Rd.), and are inviting members of the community to join them for coffee, Q& and conversation, and an opportunity to learn more.

12-6 p.m.: Mother's Day Plant Sale at the Gazebo — The Wilton Garden Club invites you to its 82nd Mother's Day Weekend Plant Sale at the Gazebo in Town Center. Select from thousands of plants which will include perennials, annuals, herbs, veggies, decorative floral baskets, patio containers, hanging baskets, and flowering shrubs.

4-5 p.m.: Wilton Library's Children's Garden Club — Children in grades Kindergarten and up and a participating adult are invited to join our Wilton Children's Library staff in planting and maintaining the Library's Children's Garden. Children will learn about gardening, hear stories, and get hands-on experience planting, weeding, watering and otherwise maintaining the garden throughout the spring, summer, and into the fall.

8-10 p.m.: "Evita" at The Wilton Playshop — Evita, one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time, is being staged at the Wilton Playshop.

— , one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time, is being staged at the . 8-9:30 p.m.: Wilton Singers Presents “Serenade to Music” — The Wilton Singers Spring Cabaret returns for two nights! With Williams’ “Serenade to Music” as the focal point, the Singers expand on the theme to include “serenades” ranging from Carole King to Billy Joel, Madrigals to Jazz, and everything in between! PLUS the world premiere of an exciting new choral composition from Chris Brubeck. Bring your own food and beverage for a fun, cabaret-style concert (the tables are back).

Saturday, May 7

Sunday, May 8