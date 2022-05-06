FIRST UP on GMW: GOOD Weekend Stuff to Do for May 6-8, 2022

FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.
Today, we’re highlighting all the many fun activities happening around Wilton this weekend, from Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8. If you have an event that’s not listed here, get in touch with us at the email above.
Friday, May 6
- 9-11 a.m.: Learn about College Transition Planning for Students with Disabilities at Meet & Greet with College Access & Beyond [SPONSORED] — Wilton residents Janine Kelly, JD and Deborah List, PhD have partnered in College Access & Beyond, LLC, to help unique students navigate a post-secondary path and support students with disabilities and their families as they plan for transition to college. Kelly and List are hosting a “Meet and Greet” at Tusk and Cup in Wilton (142 Old Ridgefield Rd.), and are inviting members of the community to join them for coffee, Q& and conversation, and an opportunity to learn more.
- 12-6 p.m.: Mother’s Day Plant Sale at the Gazebo — The Wilton Garden Club invites you to its 82nd Mother’s Day Weekend Plant Sale at the Gazebo in Town Center. Select from thousands of plants which will include perennials, annuals, herbs, veggies, decorative floral baskets, patio containers, hanging baskets, and flowering shrubs.
- 4-5 p.m.: Wilton Library’s Children’s Garden Club — Children in grades Kindergarten and up and a participating adult are invited to join our Wilton Children’s Library staff in planting and maintaining the Library’s Children’s Garden. Children will learn about gardening, hear stories, and get hands-on experience planting, weeding, watering and otherwise maintaining the garden throughout the spring, summer, and into the fall.
- 8-10 p.m.: “Evita” at The Wilton Playshop — Evita, one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time, is being staged at the Wilton Playshop.
- 8-9:30 p.m.: Wilton Singers Presents “Serenade to Music” — The Wilton Singers Spring Cabaret returns for two nights! With Williams’ “Serenade to Music” as the focal point, the Singers expand on the theme to include “serenades” ranging from Carole King to Billy Joel, Madrigals to Jazz, and everything in between! PLUS the world premiere of an exciting new choral composition from Chris Brubeck. Bring your own food and beverage for a fun, cabaret-style concert (the tables are back).
Saturday, May 7
- 8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Continued Town Vote — Stop by the Clune Auditorium (395 Danbury Rd.) to vote on the annual town budget and six capital bonding projects proposed by town officials.
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.: browngrotta arts Spring 2022 Art in the Barn Exhibition: “Crowdsourcing the Collective” [SPONSORED] — browngrotta arts presents its Spring 2022 Art in the Barn exhibition, Crowdsourcing the Collective: survey of textile and mixed media art. Join the owners at their Ridgefield Rd. gallery/home on Saturday, May 7 for the Opening and Artists Reception. The 42 artists from 12 countries included in Crowdsourcing the Collective: a survey of textile and mixed media art illustrate the vitality of art textiles, ceramics and mixed media.
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Mother’s Day Plant Sale at the Gazebo — The Wilton Garden Club invites you to its 82nd Mother’s Day Weekend Plant Sale at the Gazebo in Town Center. Select from thousands of plants which will include perennials, annuals, herbs, veggies, decorative floral baskets, patio containers, hanging baskets, and flowering shrubs.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Wilton Library: Free Comic Book Day — The Wilton Children’s Library will be giving out free comic books, supplied once again by long-time generous donors Cave Comics in Newtown. Kids can stop by and pick up some popular, age-appropriate comics.
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: FREE Books at Wilton Library — Wilton Library is giving away free books! There were too many items remaining after the Spring Book Sale that will cost money to remove so the library is inviting the public to pick up as many free books as they can.
- 12:30-2:30 pm: Wilton Library: Meet a Superhero — Come meet a superhero in person at Wilton Library! Costumed do-gooders are flying to Wilton for a special appearance with you. Bring a camera (and your own costume if you want) and make a super friend.
- 12:30-2:30 pm: Wilton Library: Ice Cream Social — Wilton Library is hosting a good old-fashioned Ice Cream Social in the library parking lot. All members of the Wilton community are invited to attend this special event! College Creamery will once again be handing out free, individually-wrapped ice cream courtesy of Kim and Mike Healy, while supplies last, and enjoy live music with Matt Greene (weather permitting), and more.
- 2-4 p.m.: Storytelling through Puppetry, Quilt Codes and Writing Out Loud: A Celebration of Wilton Reads — There are many ways to tell Wilton’s stories, both real and imagined, including puppetry, quilt codes and “writing out loud”. Wilton Historical Society presents “Spring Into Wilton’s Stories!” The family-focused afternoon will feature two original, interactive puppet shows loosely based on stories by Wilton children’s book authors and illustrators. Kids will be able to join in a puppet-making activity and learn about other ways stories are told.
- 5-7 p.m.: Ceremony and Reception for A. Robert “Bob” Faesy, Winner of the Wilton Historical Society’s Historic Preservation Award — Long-time Wilton resident, architect and preservationist A. Robert “Bob” Faesy will receive the inaugural Julian A. Gregory Sr. Award for Historic Preservation. Join the Wilton Historical Society as they honor Bob with well-deserved recognition and appreciation. This new award recognizes an individual or organization that has made a significant contribution to the preservation of historic places in Wilton and/or recognizes an individual who inspires others by their commitment, leadership and vision for helping instill a historic preservation ethic in others.
- 6:30-9:30 pm: Hitchcock Movie Series — Join the Cannon Grange for a Hitchcock Film Series, spanning four Saturday evenings in April through July. Each evening join members of the Cannon Grange and Trackside Teen Center to have fun, eat pizza and popcorn, watch a classic Hitchcock film, engage in discussion, and learn why the film is worthy of viewing. Try and guess this week’s film from the description: “Wheelchair-bound photographer spies on Greenwich Village neighbors from his window and is convinced one of them has committed a murder.”
- 8-10 p.m.: “Evita” at The Wilton Playshop — Evita, one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time, is being staged at the Wilton Playshop.
- 8-9:30 p.m.: Wilton Singers Presents “Serenade to Music” — The Wilton Singers Spring Cabaret returns for two nights! With Williams’ “Serenade to Music” as the focal point, the Singers expand on the theme to include “serenades” ranging from Carole King to Billy Joel, Madrigals to Jazz, and everything in between! PLUS the world premiere of an exciting new choral composition from Chris Brubeck. Bring your own food and beverage for a fun, cabaret-style concert (the tables are back).
Sunday, May 8
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.: browngrotta arts Spring 2022 Art in the Barn Exhibition: “Crowdsourcing the Collective” [SPONSORED] — browngrotta arts presents its Spring 2022 Art in the Barn exhibition, Crowdsourcing the Collective: survey of textile and mixed media art. browngrotta’s Ridgefield Rd. gallery/home showcases 42 artists from 12 countries included in Crowdsourcing the Collective: a survey of textile and mixed media art and illustrates the vitality of art textiles, ceramics and mixed media.