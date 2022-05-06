Mother’s Day Tea Fundraises for FCA and Pays Tribute to “Extraordinary” Wilton Woman 

In a celebration of extraordinary women, Family & Children’s Agency’s (FCA) annual Mother’s Day Tea was held Thursday, April 28, at Bazille in Nordstrom at the SoNo Collection. The event gathered more than 80 guests to learn about FCA, raise much-needed funds for the Agency’s Child & Family Development programs supporting mothers and their families, and remembered two dedicated volunteers, including Wilton’s Charlotte K. Taverna.

FCA’s Child & Family Development programs give support and guidance to families and their young children by providing in-home visiting programs. By focusing on the critical early years of a child’s life, FCA helps to build strong foundations for future success through teaching positive parenting skills, promoting healthy child development, and empowering parents to be self-sufficient.

In addition to being a successful fundraiser, the event included a beautiful tribute to Taverna as well as Allison Haupt of Darien, both of whom passed away of breast cancer.

Taverna had been a dedicated supporter of FCA for more than 17 years. During her tenure, she served on the Board of Directors and several event committees. She organized Mother’s Day Teas and holiday parties for program participants, delivered birthday cakes to homeless clients, and participated in several FCA golf outings.

“Our annual Mother’s Day Teas have been a wonderful way for FCA to recognize the contributions of all women while raising vital funds for our programs,” Rob F. Cashel, president and CEO of FCA, said. “In addition, Charlotte and Allison both made a real difference for members of our community by giving their time and talents to FCA programs they cared about deeply and I’m glad we are able to remember them both at this event.”

The Tea was hosted by Wilton’s Julene Greenshields, an FCA board member and Taverna’s close friend; Brigitte Mansourian, a close friend of Haupt; and Molly Carmody, general manager of Nordstrom.

In addition to contributing its beautiful restaurant for the event, Nordstrom provided generous door prizes and favors for the guests.

“Partnering with Nordstrom is an incredible opportunity to broaden FCA’s reach. By supporting our Mother’s Day Tea, Nordstrom is helping neighbors in need right in our own backyard,” Cashel said.