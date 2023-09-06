FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Happy 25th Anniversary for The Greens at Cannondale

The Greens at Cannondale is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. The residence was a vision of owner Fred Rzepka, who recognized the need for a senior care community in the heart of Fairfield County, and broke ground in June of 1998.

Family owned and operated, Rzepka designed The Greens with a premier look and feel in mind to offer families in the area a place for seniors to live the next chapter in their lives with joy and dignity surrounded by warmhearted caregivers. Rzepka still regularly visits The Greens to ensure his “gem” is preserved and serving the local community as it was designed.

He also continues to give back to the local community through providing Meals on Wheels for homebound, an annual scholarship to a Wilton High School senior, supporting many local organizations, and more.

Executive Director Ellen Casey is proud of the care provided at The Greens and the many awards the facility has earned over the years.

Credit: contributed

“The key is our caring and dedicated team. The fact that we are fully staffed in a time when other organizations are struggling to have adequate staff to provide care speaks volumes to the positive culture at The Greens. Starting with our ownership, the entire care team is dedicated and consistently puts caring for our residents and one another first,” Casey said.

She added that the whole team loves what they do.

“And it shows. We are delighted to serve a wonderful community of seniors who deserve nothing less than the best possible care and the most appealing home-like environment. I invite everyone to come by for a visit.”

The Greens is hosting a 25th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 12-2 p.m. with live music, food trucks, activities for kids, and more. To RSVP call 203.761.1191.

Open House Celebrates 40 Years

Credit: GOOD Morning Wilton

Open House Gift Shop (9 Center St.) recently celebrated its 40-year anniversary in Wilton. The store has been a family-owned business from the start, when Patricia Perry opened Open House in 1983. Current owner Brian Perry, Patricia’s son, took the reins when his mom passed away.

Over the years Open House Gift Shop has offered unique and special gifts for every occasion in an ever-changing retail environment. Merchandise spans many gifting needs, from items for babies and children, to tabletop accessories, clothing for women and men, books, linens, jewelry and more.

The store has also employed and been managed by generations of local women and teens, and has supported dozens of organizations in town. Three current managers have been with Open House for several years — Nancy Toothaker (over 20 years), Karen Turner (18 years), and Leslie Hueglin (16 years).

Extreme Heat Leads Town of Wilton to Open Cooling Center

Gov. Ned Lamont directed Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to be activated effective at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, to remain in effect through 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. The current forecast indicates that temperatures over this period will rise close to or into the low 90s, and the heat index is expected to reach into the mid-90s in certain inland areas of the state. Vulnerable populations such as the elderly or anyone with breathing concerns should take extra care.

The Town of Wilton has opened a cooling center at Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.) through Friday, Sept. 8 from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. each day. The meeting room to be used for the cooling center will be posted on the TV monitor in the Comstock lobby.

For more information on the cooling center, contact Wilton Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce at via email or by calling 203.834.6234, ext. 6.

For more information on the hot weather protocol, contact Wilton Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Jim Blanchfield via email or by calling 203.834.6246.

For general assistance, dial 2-1-1 from anywhere in CT or visit the State non-emergency service online to reach a confidential, free, and multi-lingual information and referral service that connects people to essential health and human services in their area 24/7.