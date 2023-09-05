Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from August 25-31, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 15 residential properties transferred to new owners — a busy week leading up to the unofficial end of summer and the start of the new school year.

The transfers included 14 single-family homes and one Wilton Hills condominium.

Seven of the homes sold for more than $1.2 million, including five that sold for at least $1.385 million. Eight properties sold at prices ranging from $400,000 to $995,000. No properties changed hands between $1 million and $1.2 million.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

32 Village Court: Elizabeth Callahan to Kathleen Bristol Federico, for $800,000

610 Nod Hill Road: Nancy and Brendan Hanrahan to Patrick E. York, for $585,000

338 Nod Hill Road: Elizabeth M. and Andrew G. Brucker to Dennis and Christine Ann Lyons Holtzapffel, for $1,220,000

183 Westport Road: 183 Westport Road, LLC, to Rocco and Yau Dun Lee Cotoia, for $1,500,000

293 Sturges Ridge Road: Dmitri E. Ponomarev and Yanina Dusheyko to Mehdi Khoshgoftar and Solmaz Javanbakhti, for $1,385,000

24 Blueberry Hill Place: Susanne M. Allen (EST) to Dylan J.and Gillian L. Herbert, for $705,000

65 Saddle Ridge Road: Kiran and Ashwini Rathni to Daniell and Malgorzata Oliveira, for $1,520,000

73 Hillbrook Road: Suzanne L. Lucey to Giancarlo and Sarah LaGreca, for $995,000

19 Rockhouse Road: Morgan Walker (EST) to John Ryan Fitzpatrick and Lindsay Ann Morton, for $400,000 (photo not available)

55 Mountain Road: 55 Mountain Road, LLC, to Jeffrey Butler and Angela Chou, for $491,000

7 Wilton Hills: Lynn Schlesinger and Gregg Feldman to Joo Hyoung Park, for $1,235,000

20 Rockhouse Road: James R. Bernstein to David Wesley Nan III, Zoran Maric and Meagan Maric Nan, for $765,000

103 McFadden Drive: Jean B. Schlesinger to John A. and Zoe Reinman, for $700,000

573 Nod Hill Road: Jorge and Amy Valentin to Christine McGovern, for $1,795,000

43 Quail Ridge: Michael B. and Marie E. McCormick to Ronald B. Roberts Trust 2011, for $1,400,000