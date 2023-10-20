FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Two Wilton High School Students Experience German Exchange Trip

Wilton High School German students Abby Jones and Ava Keogh took part in a two-week German exchange trip to the town of Überlingen, Germany this past summer. They were accompanied by their teacher, Christine Higgins, a group of Fairfield Prep students, and their chaperones.

Images captured from the exchange trip to Germany taken by two WHS students Credit: contributed

Students had the chance to live with a German host family, attend school and activities with their host partners, and take part in daily cultural excursions with their American chaperones. Trips took place to sights surrounding the Bodensee (Lake Constance) and included the Pfänder mountain in Bregenz, Austria; Lindau; Schaffhausen/Rhine Falls and Stein am Rhein Switzerland; Mainau (flower island), the university town of Konstanz; the Mercedes Benz Museum and Stuttgart; and Colmar, France, and the Black Forest.

In addition to visiting the public host school Überlingen Gymnasium, students also were invited to spend one day and night at the private school St. Blasien in the Black Forest. Students lived in the dorms there and attended classes with host students there as well.

Jones and Keogh shared their excitement about the experience.

“The places I got to enjoy with my new favorite people were breathtakingly beautiful. … not to mention the friendship I have built with someone across the world…. I was excited to teach someone about who I am and how my culture makes me, me… I didn’t know I was capable of connecting with someone so quickly and that deeply. It’s not called a once-in-a-lifetime experience for nothing,” one said.

“As much fun as I had hosting in the fall, I had an even more amazing time visiting Germany… my host family was beyond amazing and sweet and I am still in contact with them now. … I was able to get a look into [my host sister’s] life, culture, and way of life in Germany. … I became extremely close with my exchange partner, her friends, and other Americans on my trip … the exchange trip is something that I am never going to forget and I know my relationships with every person I met will last a lifetime.

Socks for Soldiers Begins Collection Drive

The Socks for Soldiers drive will be collecting new socks as well as the addition of new items this year — toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, and deodorants to “stuff” in these new socks.

The club will provide these items to Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport, and Provisions4Patriots in Georgia as well as Kick for Nick in Wilton. Drop-off boxes are located in Wilton High School’s second-floor Main Lobby and outside Mr. Dann Pompa‘s office. This drive will continue through Nov. 19.

Student chairs of the WHS Socks for Soldiers club Credit: contributed