Wilton Soccer 2014 Angels Earn Decisive 4-1 Win Over Westport

The Wilton Soccer 2014 Angels returned to the field last Sunday (Oct. 15) for a league match against rival and neighbor Westport.

Wilton wore pink socks (as did every Wilton Soccer team) in an effort to support Breast Cancer Awareness during the month of October.

The team came out determined and excited to play. Wilton controlled the game with quality passing, an attacking mindset and positive attitudes.

The team saw midfielders Piper Chaney, Lauren Tatkow and Kayla Sullivan winning balls and distributing great passes to the up-front attackers.

Defenders Riane Libertiny, Lisette Bowling and Taylor Kear calmly won and pushed many balls back towards their offensive end.

Alexis Chute, Reagan Griffiths and Chloe Partenza applied offensive pressure throughout the game.

All players spent time in each position on the field as they gained experience working together from different perspectives.

Elizabeth Mims handled the goalie duties in the first half and Bowling protected the net in the second half. Combined they yielded only one score. Each played in the field for the other half of the game with Mims playing offense and Bowling in defense and the midfield.

The Angels broke the 0-0 tie midway through the first half on a Kear goal on a great individual effort.

Chute tallied the next goal, followed by a Griffiths goal before the end of the half.

Up 3-0 heading into the second stanza, the Angels did not let up. They continued to apply offensive pressure with Partenza scoring a goal, bringing the Angels’ tally to four on the day.

The game ended in a decisive 4-1 victory for Wilton.

The Angels resume play this weekend with another away match versus Ridgefield. They will continue to wear pink socks and support WSA’s fundraising efforts for Pink Aid, a local not-for-profit dedicated to serving local breast cancer patients and their families in times of need.

