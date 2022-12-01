FIRST UP on GMW: Wilton Menorah Lighting Scheduled * Wilton 9-Y.O. Girl’s NYC Ballet ‘Nutcracker’ Debut * Encore Club’s Donation

FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Wilton Center Menorah Lighting Scheduled

The annual lighting of the Hanukkah menorah on the Wilton Center Town Green has been scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

The Schneerson Center of CT hosts several local area Menorah lightings for the festival of Hanukkah, which begins the evening Sunday, Dec. 18 and ends on Sunday evening, Dec. 25.

Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center will light Wilton’s giant outdoor Menorah.

Hanukkah, the festival of lights, celebrates the victory of the small Maccabean Jewish army over the Greek Syrian oppressors in the land of Israel and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem with the lighting of the Menorah. Although they had only one day’s supply of olive oil, it miraculously lasted eight full days until new oil was obtained. The Menorah is a symbol of hope and freedom. Hanukkah is celebrated for eight consecutive days with the lighting of one candle the first night and increasing each night with an additional light until all eight are lit.

The lighting will include live music and individually wrapped cookies, gelt, and dreidels, and is a welcome event for the whole family.

9-Year-Old Wilton Girl’s Dream-Come-True Debut: Dancing in NYC Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

Eleanor Rose Murphy started screaming the first time she saw “The Nutcracker.” According to her mother, Katie-Jane Bailey, Eleanor wasn’t scared — rather, she loved it so much she refused to leave the theater when it was over.

That Christmas treat visit to New York City six years ago stayed with Eleanor, and has now made her dream come true. She was cast in the New York City Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” at Lincoln Center. At age 9, the Wilton resident is performing a lead child’s role as the smallest cast member, playing ‘Bunny.’ It’s a role that requires her to be full of energy and keep a vigorous schedule of 26 performances throughout December.

Eleanor was featured in a recent article in The New York Times about the youngest cast members in this year’s production.

Wilton Encore Club Donates to Wilton Social Services

The Wilton Encore Club presented a $4,750.00 donation to Wilton Social Services raised from the Club’s annual Fall Luncheon and Fashion Show in October. Wilton Encore Club is a social organization for women from Wilton and surrounding areas.