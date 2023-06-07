FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Class of 2024 Parents Can Order Senior Signs

The deadline to order yard signs for rising seniors of Wilton High School‘s Class of 2024 is on Friday, June 16, and organizers from the parents group are encouraging anyone who has not yet ordered one to do so before the opportunity closes.

It’s become a Wilton tradition for parent volunteers to deliver the signs to the homes of WHS seniors on the night before the first day of senior year. The 2024 sign features a different design on each side.

Signs cost $30 each or two for $50, and all proceeds go directly to the PGP 2024 (Post Graduation Party) fundraising effort. Signs can be ordered online.

Students Studying German at WHS Earn Fluency and are Inducted Into Honor Society

The Wilton High School chapter of the German Honor Society Delta Epsilon Phi inducted 23 students as new members. Pictured below (L-R) are: Finlay Kaeyer, Abigail Jones, Mallory Tomasulo, Bridget Grosso, Annalise Lamanna, Liam Howell, Amelia Essig, Amit Solomon, Madeline Shukovsky, William Fischer, Erin Robins, Or Eisdorfer, Ananya Peddinti, Stacia Dooley, Natalia Dluzniewska, Kayla DiRocco, Graham Kowal, Jack Crossen, Ava Keogh, Norah Corrigan, and Matthew Barymow. (missing from photo: Katherine Bloss)

WHS inducted 34 new student members of Delta Epsilon Phi, the German honor society. Credit: contributed / Wilton High School

There were also 16 WHS students who were recognized recently for their stellar performance on the National German Exam. Pictured below (L-R) are: Evan Wadyka, Matthew DeFeo, Ananya Peddinti, Erin Robins, WHS German teacher Christine Higgins, Natalia Dluzniewska, Matthew Barymow, Emma Porricelli, Avery Phillips, and Agni Tsirikou. (missing from photo: Matthew Whitman, Elise Hardy, Sarah Taylor, Raegan Valat de Cordova, Lyra Sharma, Thomas Fletcher and Daniel Zoubarev)

Middlebrook Schools Wins Multiple Awards at Adjudication Festival

Trophies awarded to Middlebrook music students Credit: Contributed / Middlebrook School

On Friday, June 2, the Middlebrook School Music Department participated in the Music in the Parks Festival at Six Flags in Massachusetts. Middlebrook musical groups have participated in the Festival for over a decade.

Instrumental in that victory were teachers Jenny Ginsberg, Michael Gordon, Francesca Gray, Angelica Jara, Malcolm Karlan, Janet Nobles, and Niall Reynolds for their leadership and guidance of the student-musicians.

The Music in the Parks Festival provides a safe, fun, and educational end-of-the-year experience for school bands, orchestras and choirs. Music in the Parks is an annual, national day-long or two-day festival for student choral, orchestral, and band ensembles.

Music groups perform before adjudicators who rate the ensemble in the morning; the groups then spend the day enjoying the rides and attractions at the amusement park. The day culminates with an award ceremony in the early evening.

At this year’s adjudication, the Middlebrook School Music department won the following awards:

Band — 1st Place — GOOD

Stage Band — 1st Place — GOOD

Orchestra — 1st Place — SUPERIOR

Choir — 1st Place — EXCELLENT

Select Choir — 1st Place EXCELLENT

Best Overall Choir